The other departures are Peruvian attacker Yordy Reyna, Argentine striker Ramón Ábila, Venezuelan forward Jovanny Bolívar and defender Michael DeShields, a 2021 first-round draft pick.
Though United did not formally announce they wouldn’t return, defender Frédéric Brillant, 36, and reserve goalkeeper Chris Seitz, 34, are unlikely to re-sign after their contracts expired. It is unclear whether they will pursue other opportunities or retire.
Mora, 28, started 81 MLS matches over four seasons but lost playing time this year when homegrown Kevin Paredes, 18, hit his stride at left wing back.
Asad, 27, had nine goals and eight assists as a full-time starter in 2018, returned to Argentina for one year, then began a second tour in Washington. This season, he had two goals and one assist in 16 appearances (eight starts) but was rarely in uniform late in the season, even when United could not fill the 20-man game-day roster.
Reyna, 28, arrived late in the 2020 season from Vancouver and posted four goals and two assists in 23 matches (11 starts). Ábila was a midseason acquisition from Minnesota this year and contributed three goals in 12 matches, all as a second-half sub.
Both were on high base salaries: Ábila $800,000 and Reyna $711,500.
Bolívar, 19, will return to Venezuelan club La Guaira after a one-year loan, in which he scored six goals for second-division Loudoun United. D.C. declined to exercise an option for a permanent transfer.
DeShields, 23, was the fifth overall draft pick last winter from Wake Forest but stayed with Loudoun all year.
Brillant, a French center back, made 99 MLS appearances over four years with United, while Seitz, a former University of Maryland standout, started 11 matches in three seasons in Washington.
Defensive midfielder Felipe Martins is also free to sign elsewhere, but the club said it is aiming to retain him.
United also offered a new contract to defensive midfielder Júnior Moreno, whose deal expired after four years as a full-time starter, and is negotiating with Belgian club Kortrijk on a permanent transfer for defender Brendan Hines-Ike (on loan this season).
United exercised contract options on defenders Donovan Pines, Andy Najar and Tony Alfaro; midfielder Drew Skundrich; and attackers Adrien Perez and Kimarni Smith, the No. 4 overall draft pick last winter from Clemson.
The club declined the option on backup keeper Jon Kempin but is in talks about a new deal.
Meanwhile, the search for fresh blood is underway.
“We are continuing to scout and identify players that fit Hernán’s philosophy and style of play so we can reinforce and bolster our roster to compete in 2022,” General Manager Lucy Rushton said in a written statement.
Twenty-one players are under contract in 2022, including Estonian forward Erik Sorga, who is on loan to Dutch club VVV-Venlo until June.
Last week, United added left back Gaoussou Samaké to the first-team roster after monitoring his development with second-division Loudoun United this season. Samaké, 24, was on loan from ASEC Mimosas in the Ivory Coast. The MLS club acquired his permanent rights and signed him to a two-year contract, plus options in 2024-25.
MLS free agency and the re-entry drafts will commence after the MLS Cup on Dec. 11. The college draft will take place Jan. 11.
Training camp will open in mid-January, and the season opener is set for Feb. 26 against expansion Charlotte FC at Audi Field.
United (14-15-5) made notable strides this season but faded down the stretch. It was in third place with six weeks left in the regular season but went 2-4-1 and finished eighth in the Eastern Conference, one point out of a playoff berth.
United players under contract
Goalkeepers: Bill Hamid.
Defenders: Tony Alfaro, Steven Birnbaum, Jacob Greene, Julian Gressel, Andy Najar, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Kevin Paredes, Donovan Pines, Gaoussou Samaké.
Midfielders: Russell Canouse, Jeremy Garay, Moses Nyeman, Drew Skundrich.
Forwards: Paul Arriola, Edison Flores, Ola Kamara, Adrien Perez, Nigel Robertha, Kimarni Smith, Erik Sorga.
