Retired MLB player Kevin Millar, who was with the Red Sox and Florida Marlins when Henry owned them, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he did not expect major changes and described an atmosphere unique to a conglomerate. “Obviously it’s a business, and there’s a financial side to it,” he said recently, “but these guys are truly fans of the sport and the teams they’re owning. There’s a down-to-Earth-ness about them behind the scenes, they want to win, and you feel like there’s a family relationship with these guys.”