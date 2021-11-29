At the 4A level, the season’s final game will feature No. 3 Wise and No. 4 Quince Orchard. The Pumas beat the Cougars in the 2016 and 2017 championship games before Quince Orchard turned the tables in the 2018 state semifinals. They will face off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.
Douglass, a 2A finalist, has also been here before. The Eagles, a consistent contender in Prince George’s County, won it all in 2014 and finished as state runners-up in 2018. They face Baltimore County’s Milford Mill at 4 p.m. on Friday.
The one local newcomer is Northern, which will represent Calvert County in the 3A championship game against Linganore. It’s the first championship appearance for the Patriots. They kick off Saturday at 7 p.m.
The D.C. State Athletic Association Class AA championship is also set, with an intriguing private vs. public matchup on tap. After beating Dunbar in the semifinals, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro division power Archbishop Carroll will face Theodore Roosevelt, winners of the Turkey Bowl. The Rough Riders and Lions will play at Georgetown University on Saturday at 4 p.m.
In Virginia, the state semifinals are set. Six local teams will be involved: Madison, South County and Battlefield in the Class 6 bracket; Stone Bridge in Class 5; Broad Run in Class 4 and Brentsville District in Class 3.
1. St. John’s (11-0) Last ranked: 1
The Cadets took over the No. 1 spot in these rankings on Sept. 20 and never let it go.
Next: Season complete.
2. Stone Bridge (13-0) LR: 2
The Bulldogs earned the Class 5 Region D title, setting up a state semifinal meeting with southern rival Highland Springs.
Next: Saturday vs. Highland Springs, 2 p.m.
3. Wise (12-0) LR: 3
The Pumas beat No. 16 C.H. Flowers for the second time this season, overpowering the Jaguars, 28-6, in the Maryland 4A semifinals.
Next: Friday vs. No. 4 Quince Orchard, 7:30 p.m.
4. Quince Orchard (13-0) LR: 4
The Cougars are headed back to the Maryland 4A title game after beating No. 15 Northwest, 14-13, in Friday’s semifinal.
Next: Friday vs. No. 3 Wise, 7:30 p.m.
5. Madison (12-1) LR: 5
The Warhawks beat Centreville in the Class 6 Region D final, setting up a state semifinal rematch with South County.
Next: Saturday vs. No. 14 South County, 1 p.m.
6. Rock Creek Christian (7-1) LR: 6
The Eagles gained some recognition in their first season under Coach Andre Kates.
Next: Season complete.
7. Archbishop Spalding (10-1) LR: 7
The Cavaliers had a prolific offense this fall, topping 30 points in eight of their 10 wins.
Next: Season complete.
8. Good Counsel (7-5) LR: 8
In a rematch of the 2019 WCAC championship, the Falcons fell to St. John’s in the conference title game.
Next: Season complete.
9. DeMatha (7-3) LR: 9
The Stags’ defense gave up an average of seven points per game this season.
Next: Season complete.
10. Battlefield (13-0) LR: 11
The Bobcats affirmed themselves as the best team in Prince William County with a 24-7 win over Freedom (Woodbridge) in the Class 6 Region B final.
Next: Saturday at Oscar Smith, 2 p.m.
11. Broad Run (12-1) LR: 13
The Spartans earned the third region title in program history by thumping Tuscarora, 35-0.
Next: Saturday at Salem, 2 p.m.
12. Archbishop Carroll (11-1) LR: 14
The Lions are headed to the DCSAA AA title game after beating Dunbar, 32-12, in Saturday’s semifinal.
Next: Saturday vs. No. 13 Theodore Roosevelt, 4 p.m.
13. Theodore Roosevelt (10-1) LR: 15
After winning the Turkey Bowl on Thursday, the Rough Riders will face No. 12 Archbishop Carroll in the DCSAA AA final.
Next: Saturday vs. No. 12 Archbishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
14. South County (11-2) LR: 17
For a third straight season, the Stallions captured the Class 6 Region C title.
Next: Saturday at No. 5 Madison, 1 p.m.
15. Northwest (11-2) LR: 12
The Jaguars played No. 4 Quince Orchard close, but ultimately lost, 14-13, in the Maryland 4A semifinal.
Next: Season complete.
16. C.H. Flowers (10-2) LR: 10
The Jaguars’ defense rattled Wise early but couldn’t hang on against the No. 3 Pumas in the Maryland 4A semifinals.
Next: Season complete
17. Douglass (12-1) LR: 18
The Eagles earned a thrilling 22-15 victory over Oakland Mills to punch their ticket to the Maryland 2A final.
Next: Friday vs. Milford Mill, 4 p.m.
18. Northern (11-1) LR: NR
A late field goal lifted the Patriots to a 16-13 win over Chesapeake in the Maryland 3A semifinals.
Next: Saturday vs. Linganore, 7 p.m.
19. Paint Branch (9-2) LR: 20
The Panthers couldn’t keep up with Northwest in the Maryland 4A quarterfinals.
Next: Season complete.
20. Tuscarora (10-3) LR: 16
The Huskies were blanked by Broad Run, 35-0, in the Class 4 Region C final.
Next: Season complete.
Dropped out: No. 16 Tuscarora, No. 19 Huntingtown
On the bubble: Broadneck, Georgetown Prep, Huntingtown, West Potomac.