In each matchup, Rivera saw Curl learning how to use space. Early last season, he said, Curl allowed a few big catches, including a touchdown, because veterans outfoxed him. But this year, he has seen Curl start to process how his opponent will think in real time, which is notable because Curl lines up at both safety spots in addition to the team’s big nickelback role in the slot. If Curl is in man coverage and has help in the middle of the field, the tight end may try to “widen” Curl with his release, meaning he would run away from the help defender to create space.