“I just don’t like the way we’ve been trending, the inconsistency of our team, and we’re gonna try to make a change,” Thibodeau said. “I want to get bigger. I want our defense to be more intact. … We’ve got to do something different.”
To that end, Thibodeau is replacing the six-foot Walker, with the 6-6 Alec Burks. When Walker sat out New York’s most recent game to rest his frequently aching knees on the second night of back-to-backs, Burks got the start and scored a team-high 23 points to help lead the Knicks past the Atlanta Hawks.
While Burks is ascending from the Knicks’ second unit, it isn’t necessarily a simple matter of slotting Walker into that vacated role. That group is already headlined by a pair of relatively undersized guards in 6-2 Derrick Rose and 6-3 Immanuel Quickley.
Thibodeau said he didn’t want to “disrupt” the second unit’s chemistry, which makes sense given that the Knicks’ bench has vastly outperformed their starters this season.
New York’s starting quintet — which has primarily consisted of Walker along with R.J. Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson — has collectively posted an NBA-worst plus-minus of negative-91. By contrast, the five main reserve players — Burks, Rose and Quickley, Obi Toppin and Taj Gibson — are fifth in the league at plus-49. Walker’s demotion could open up more minutes for Quickley, who is building on an impressive rookie season, and first-year guard Quentin Grimes, the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft.
The blame for New York’s starting lineup problems can’t all be laid at the feet and balky knees of the 31-year-old Walker. Randle, for instance, is experiencing significant regression in a number of categories from a 2020-21 campaign that saw him earn his first all-star nod and emerge as the Knicks’ centerpiece. Fournier, who joined Walker as offseason additions expected to bring greater scoring punch and shot creation, is also playing with less efficiency than in recent seasons.
Barrett’s shooting percentages are far lower than they were last season, whereas Walker’s have increased overall and from three-point range. But while Walker shot 57.9 percent from distance during New York’s 5-1 start, that number has plummeted since then to 29.6 percent. Walker doesn’t get into the paint as much as he used to and defense has never been his strong suit, making it difficult for him to contribute if his shot isn’t falling.
Making Thibodeau’s decision more difficult, though, was not just Walker’s status as one of the league’s most well-liked players but also as a native son of New York. Walker first played in Madison Square Garden while starring at Harlem’s Rice High School, and he authored numerous memorable moments there as a Connecticut standout during Big East tournaments.
“I can’t really put into words how amazing this feeling is, being at home,” Walker said in August, when he was officially introduced as a member of the Knicks.
That happy development occurred after Walker reportedly gave up a total of $20 million to get a buyout from the Oklahoma City Thunder, a rebuilding team that acquired him in a June trade from the Boston Celtics. Looking to bring center Al Horford back for a second stint in Boston, the Celtics had to include a first-round pick in the deal to entice the Thunder to take on the final two years of Walker’s max contract. The four-time all-star, who spent his first eight seasons in Charlotte, was a ballyhooed free agent signing for the Celtics in 2019, and he initially played well for them before knee issues began to sack his effectiveness and availability.
“It’s a tough decision to make, but you always have to do what you think is best for the team,” Thibodeau said of sidelining Walker on Monday, a day before the Knicks take on the rival Brooklyn Nets. “I view Kemba as a starter, and so it’d be tough to play three small guards together. I gave it consideration, and I’ve got great respect for who Kemba is as a person and all he’s accomplished in this league.
“But I have to do what I think is best for the team.”