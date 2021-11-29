That happy development occurred after Walker reportedly gave up a total of $20 million to get a buyout from the Oklahoma City Thunder, a rebuilding team that acquired him in a June trade from the Boston Celtics. Looking to bring center Al Horford back for a second stint in Boston, the Celtics had to include a first-round pick in the deal to entice the Thunder to take on the final two years of Walker’s max contract. The four-time all-star, who spent his first eight seasons in Charlotte, was a ballyhooed free agent signing for the Celtics in 2019, and he initially played well for them before knee issues began to sack his effectiveness and availability.