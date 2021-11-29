Negotiations between Kelly and LSU have reached the point where he is “expected” to head south to Baton Rouge, according to Yahoo Sports, after a successful 12-year run with the Fighting Irish. The Athletic reported Kelly’s contract is a 10-year deal worth more than $100 million with incentives.
An LSU spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
LSU has been looking for a new coach since coming to an agreement last month to part ways with Ed Orgeron, who led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff championship in the 2019 season but whose teams have gone .500 since then.
Orgeron’s immediate predecessors at LSU, Les Miles and Nick Saban, also won national titles at the school. Kelly, 60, has not matched that feat at Notre Dame, but he did lead the Fighting Irish to the 2013 BCS championship game and has more than shown he can thrive under the pressure of high expectations.
This season, Kelly passed legendary coach Knute Rockne for the most wins at Notre Dame, and Kelly also holds the school record for most 10-win seasons at seven. His overall mark at Notre Dame is 113-40, plus 5-5 in postseason games, and he earned national coach of the year honors after the 2009, 2012 and 2018 seasons.
In a head coaching career that began at Michigan’s Grand Valley State — where he won a pair of Division II national championships — and included stops at Central Michigan and Cincinnati, Kelly has accumulated a record of 284-97-2. That makes him the winningest active coach across all levels of college football (per Notre Dame), but the NCAA vacated 21 of those wins, from the 2012 and 2013 Fighting Irish seasons, for academic misconduct.
After Kelly’s name was linked last week to the coaching job at Southern Cal, which fired Clay Helton in September, he was asked about leaving Notre Dame. Kelly reportedly replied that it would take the arrival of a “fairy godmother” with a “$250 million check” — and even then he would have to check with his wife.
But college football is in the midst of a stretch of unexpected events, including Cincinnati making its way into a crucial top-four ranking by the CFP selection committee position and an upset of Ohio State by Michigan that will cause more high-level CFP adjustments when Tuesday’s updated rankings are unveiled. Notre Dame might even make its way into the national semifinals, given its current No. 6 ranking, at which point it could be led by another coach if Kelly leaves for LSU.
Oklahoma (10-2) seemingly won’t make the CFP, but it is set to participate in a high-profile bowl game. For the time being, the Sooners are being coached by Bob Stoops, the team’s decorated former coach who agreed to temporarily retake the reins after Riley bolted for USC. The stunning news of his departure from Oklahoma, where the 38-year-old Riley went 55-10 and led the Sooners to three appearance in the CFP semifinals, came a day after he declared he was “not going to be the next head coach at LSU.”