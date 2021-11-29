Oklahoma (10-2) seemingly won’t make the CFP, but it is set to participate in a high-profile bowl game. For the time being, the Sooners are being coached by Bob Stoops, the team’s decorated former coach who agreed to temporarily retake the reins after Riley bolted for USC. The stunning news of his departure from Oklahoma, where the 38-year-old Riley went 55-10 and led the Sooners to three appearance in the CFP semifinals, came a day after he declared he was “not going to be the next head coach at LSU.”