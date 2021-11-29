The Frogs won a thriller of a game in which they made four defensive stands within 10 yards of their end zone. On the third of those four stops, early in the fourth quarter, they took over at the 8-yard line and drove 92 yards for a tying touchdown. On the fourth, with 1:42 to go, they regained possession at the 12 and then responded with Rubin’s field goal — after “the drive of all drives,” as Coach Mike Engelberg called it.