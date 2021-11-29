He improved at his new job over the course of the year, and on Saturday he delivered the moment of the season by drilling a game-winning field goal as time expired in Maret’s 11-8 win against Bell in the D.C. State Athletic Association Class A final.
The Frogs won a thriller of a game in which they made four defensive stands within 10 yards of their end zone. On the third of those four stops, early in the fourth quarter, they took over at the 8-yard line and drove 92 yards for a tying touchdown. On the fourth, with 1:42 to go, they regained possession at the 12 and then responded with Rubin’s field goal — after “the drive of all drives,” as Coach Mike Engelberg called it.
Several times, Maret seemed to be in serious trouble only to wiggle out of it. In the game’s final minutes, Bell made an interception that looked like it would be returned for a touchdown, except Andrew Williams ran across the field and made the tackle eight yards from the end zone, setting up the fourth goal-line stand.
— Jake Lourim
Brentsville maintains normalcy all the way to state semifinals
This late in the football season, with Thanksgiving done and state championships right around the corner, is often when milestones are met. It can be easy to start thinking about legacy.
For the Brentsville District Tigers, Friday’s region championship game against Meridian was a chance to cement their legacy as the first team in the program’s 56-year history to win a region final and, at 11 wins, the most successful team the Prince William County school ever had. And yet, first-year coach Loren White preached normalcy. Appreciate what this game represents, he told his team, but approach it like any other.
“Everyone knew what was at stake, but it’s still about going 1-0 each week,” White said. “Our philosophy is ‘Do your job this week and everything will take care of itself.’ ”
The Tigers did their jobs against the Mustangs, earning a 13-7 win in the game’s closing seconds. Senior running back Bryce Jackson stunned the Meridian crowd with a 49-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown on the final play of the game.
“I thought Bryce was going to run out of bounds, and I was thinking it could be close enough to kick a field goal, but he put his foot down, cut inside, and that was it.” White said.
The Tigers (11-2) will travel to Hampton this weekend to face Phoebus in the Class 3 state semifinals.
“I know everybody’s going to be excited during the day, everybody at the school,” White said. “But when we can get to that practice field in the afternoon, we’re going to keep everything the same. We want everything to stay as normal as possible.”
— Michael Errigo
HALFTIME
Players of the week
Robbie Engelberg, WR/S, Maret. The senior was the DCSAA A title game MVP with 11 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown; he also made 16 tackles on defense.
WR/DB Tyler Baskett, Northern. The senior caught six passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the Patriots’ 16-13 win over Chesapeake.
Brett Griffis, QB, Broad Run. The senior signal-caller led a commanding performance from the Spartans, running for four touchdowns as Broad Run captured its first region title in 12 years.
Khalil Wilkins, QB, Theodore Roosevelt. The sophomore didn’t miss a beat after being handed the reins of the offense mid-game. Wilkins finished with 195 total yards and three touchdowns as the Rough Riders overcame an early deficit to beat H.D. Woodson in the Turkey Bowl.
Games to watch this week
Douglass vs. Milford Mill, 4 p.m. Friday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Quince Orchard vs. Wise, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Highland Springs at Stone Bridge, 2 p.m. Saturday
Carroll vs. Roosevelt, 4 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown University
Linganore vs. Northern, 7 p.m. Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
A bittersweet season for Oakland Mills
The morning after Oakland Mills lost in the final seconds of the Maryland 2A semifinals, Coach Thomas Browne drove his two children to a farm in Glenelg to select a Christmas tree.
Browne did whatever he could to erase Friday night from his mind. The Scorpions led by a point at home with 20 seconds remaining when Douglass wide receiver Jaxon Sutton caught a 25-yard heave for a 22-15 win. Because of how quickly momentum swung, Browne had not processed the defeat Saturday and didn’t plan to watch the game-film soon.
“It’s gut-wrenching,” Browne said. “You’d almost rather lose 35 to nothing, and just have the whole second half to wrap your head around it. Then to lose, it’s almost, for lack of a better term, unbelievable. The game ends, and you’re still kind of shellshocked, thinking, ‘What the [heck] just happened?’ ”
Tasked with delivering his teary-eyed players a final speech Friday, Browne reminded them — and himself — about the team’s milestones. Oakland Mills (11-2) claimed a share of the Howard County title for the first time since 2000, and after a 2019 season that ended in the postseason’s first round, the Scorpions reached the state semifinals for the first time since 2001.
“Prior to the year, no one thought we would probably go to the state semis,” Browne said. “We still wanted to go further. But hopefully that’s something that they always have in the back of their minds that they were able to do that. County champs, no one can take that away from them.”
— Kyle Melnick
Rough Riders get another shot at Carroll
For many D.C. public schools, winning the Turkey Bowl is the end goal, but for Theodore Roosevelt it’s only half the battle.
After topping H.D. Woodson, 37-22, on Thursday the RoughRiders (11-1) have a chance to avenge their sole loss when they face Archbishop Carroll (12-1) in the D.C State Athletic Association Class AA title game on Saturday.
When the teams met in the season opener, Carroll’s physical ground game proved too much for Roosevelt in a 28-7 Lions victory.
“In that first game, they came out and put it on us,” Roosevelt Coach Chris Harden said. “But with that being said, they came in with a bit of an advantage because they had a spring season and our guys hadn’t played in nearly two seasons.”
The Rough Riders believe they have closed the gap over the past three months and are eager to prove it in a clash between public and private schools.
“We’ve improved so much and gained a lot of confidence during this winning streak that we just didn’t have going into the first Carroll game,” Harden said. “I think it’s kind of poetic justice that after losing to them in the opener we get to run it back against those dudes to close out the year.”
— Tramel Raggs
