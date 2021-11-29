But Scherzer said at the time he was not suffering from any underlying injury and that a normal offseason would help restore his strength in anticipation of a normal 2022. Normal, for Scherzer, means 30-plus starts and an ERA below 3.50. He was dominant after being dealt from the Nationals to the Dodgers at the trade deadline, so much so that Los Angeles did not lose a game he started in the regular season. He went 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA and an 0.820 walks plus hits per inning pitched in that span.