All coaches and team staffers must be vaccinated to maintain their eligibility to work closely with players, under the protocols developed jointly by the league and the NFL Players Association. Coaches only can miss time for a positive test for the virus, given that contact-tracing quarantines do not apply to vaccinated individuals.
Under the protocols, a vaccinated individual can rejoin team activities by remaining symptom-free and having two negative test results 24 hours apart. But with the Cowboys needing to travel to New Orleans to play a Thursday game, there is not sufficient time for McCarthy to clear the protocols after his positive test result was returned Monday.
The Cowboys said in a written statement that McCarthy “will not be on the field for the Saints game.” The team said that McCarthy “will continue to direct, and be … involved in, all meetings and game preparations on a virtual basis for the remainder of the week, including Thursday’s meetings in New Orleans.”
The Cowboys said they would conduct all their team meetings remotely Monday but planned to have their regularly scheduled afternoon practice.
Dallas has eight coaches and players, including McCarthy and offensive tackle Terence Steele, in the protocols. Wide receiver Amari Cooper was scheduled to resume practicing Monday. He missed two games after reportedly testing positive for the virus. Cooper reportedly is unvaccinated, meaning that he was subject to a 10-day isolation period under the protocols without the possibility of testing out of isolation sooner than that with two negative tests.
The team is playing its second straight Thursday game. The Cowboys lost on Thanksgiving to the Las Vegas Raiders, 36-33, in overtime in Arlington, Tex.
The NFL has been braced for post-Thanksgiving issues with the coronavirus. The league previously tightened protocols, citing a recent increase in positive tests leaguewide and the prospect of players, coaches and staffers being involved in holiday gatherings.
All team personnel will be tested twice this week for the virus, Monday and Wednesday, regardless of vaccination status. Vaccinated individuals usually would be subject only to once-per-week testing, while unvaccinated players are tested daily. There also are heightened mask-wearing requirements in effect within team facilities in the coming days.