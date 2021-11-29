In a year with teams as clustered as this one, it would be wise to reserve assumptions. The season is about three months old, but it is only getting started.
Here is what to know from Week 12.
The Los Angeles Rams are headed in the wrong direction. The Rams have maxed out their draft capital and salary cap resources to create a star-stocked roster and win the Super Bowl this season. Suddenly, they are holding on to merely making the playoffs. The Rams have lost three straight, all of them convincingly, after a 36-28 defeat to the Green Bay Packers, dropping them to 7-4 and the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs.
Matthew Stafford, playing through minor injuries, has fallen from MVP candidate to frustratingly inconsistent. He passed for 302 yards Sunday but also lost a fumble and fired a pick-six. He plays spectacular football but often fails to make simple plays that sustain drives and ultimately win games. He shows why Coach Sean McVay wanted him so badly and also reveals the part he played in the Detroit Lions never winning a playoff game during his decade-plus there.
The team around him has started to show cracks, too. The Rams can afford to sacrifice draft picks and pay premium prices for stars because they believe in their ability to cheaply find players whose skill sets fit the roles needed in McVay’s system. They have proved they can execute that team-building plan on paper. But the attrition of a season tests depth. When those role players need to perform beyond their usual task, they no longer thrive.
The Rams also have been unable to replace wide receiver Robert Woods, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice two weeks ago. Woods was the glue of the Rams’ offense, a tough and versatile wideout who could block and run the ball on jet sweeps. Odell Beckham Jr. has taken the majority of his snaps, and despite his 54-yard touchdown catch in Green Bay, he can’t do all that Woods can. The Rams look like a team that doesn’t know what it’s supposed to be — a troubling sign in Week 12 for a franchise with Super Bowl aspirations.
Deebo Samuel can do it all, including rescue the San Francisco 49ers. Here’s the 2021 season encapsulated: A franchise in disarray can save its season in three weeks in part by turning its best wide receiver into a running back.
In early November, the 49ers were 3-5, Kyle Shanahan had morphed from genius to doofus, Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t capable of being a placeholder, and Trey Lance was a squandered draft pick. Now, if the playoffs started next week, the 49ers would be the NFC’s sixth seed.
The 49ers have won three in a row after their 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, who held on to a possible playoff spot even at 5-6. Shanahan sparked their turnaround, in part, by making Samuel, one of the best wide receivers in the league, a part-time running back. Samuel ran five times for 36 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Rams three weeks ago. Then he gained 79 yards and scored a touchdown on eight carries in a blowout of the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Sunday, he scored two rushing touchdowns and gained 66 yards on six carries.
Worryingly, Samuel suffered a groin injury in the second half and didn’t return; he will undergo an MRI exam. Even then, he showed he can do it all: Late in the game while on the sideline, he squirted water in running back Elijah Mitchell’s mouth.
The Miami Dolphins aren’t dead. They destroyed the Carolina Panthers every which way in a 33-10 win. The Dolphins blocked a punt, overwhelmed Cam Newton and sped around the Panthers on offense. Their domination of the Ravens on Thursday night in Week 10 seemed like it might have been a fluke. It doesn’t seem that way any longer.
The Dolphins have won four in a row, and their next four weeks are favorable: Giants, bye, Jets, at Saints. It’s conceivable the Dolphins, who started 1-7 and lost to the Jaguars, will be over .500 in less than a month. In the muddled AFC, their streak has vaulted them into position to compete for a playoff spot — they are one of seven teams clustered between 6-5 and 5-7.
The Dolphins are again playing the fast, aggressive defense that has been Brian Flores’s signature. But few players have been more important than rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has lifted college teammate Tua Tagovailoa. Waddle had his best game as a professional, catching nine passes for 137 yards and dominating the game with his speed, the reason the Dolphins traded a 2022 first-round pick to move up and take him sixth overall out of Alabama. During Miami’s winning streak, Waddle has 29 catches for 346 yards.
Ben Roethlisberger looks cooked, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have no plan behind him. In recent years, Roethlisberger often has recovered after horrendous games, but those horrendous games have grown more common, and his performances have grown creakier. In a 41-10 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals, Roethlisberger completed 24 of 41 passes for 263 yards, throwing for a purely cosmetic touchdown in the fourth quarter. He fired two interceptions, one of which former Steeler Mike Hilton returned for a touchdown.
The Steelers effectively have no choice but to stick with Roethlisberger in what is likely his final season. It has been made plain that Mason Rudolph, now in his fourth season, is not an NFL starter. The Steelers took a flier on Dwayne Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick by Washington, but he hasn’t even overtaken Rudolph for the backup role. The Steelers will be in the market to draft or trade for a quarterback this offseason. They don’t have the answer now.
Coach Mike Tomlin has never suffered a losing season, but the Steelers are 5-5-1 and spiraling. They tied the winless Detroit Lions two weeks ago. They just gave up 41 points for the second straight week. With the rival Ravens looming next week, the Steelers have been manhandled along the lines two weeks in a row.
“It’s alarming,” Tomlin said. “We don’t try to play it cool by any stretch. … Some adjustments need to be made.”
The Dallas Cowboys caught a break. It could have been a long week for Dallas. The Cowboys lost at home in overtime to the reeling Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, a defeat that threatened their grip on the NFC East. On Sunday, the Eagles needed to beat the New York Giants, who had just fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, to creep within 1½ games of Dallas.
The Eagles probably would have — had Jalen Reagor not dropped Jalen Hurts’s fourth-down heave at the 1-yard line in the final seconds of a 13-7 loss. The result enabled the Cowboys to maintain a comfortable lead in the division, which Washington can cut into Monday night with a victory at home against the slumping Seattle Seahawks.
Leonard Fournette had a career day. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell behind the Indianapolis Colts by 10 at halftime, facing another road loss in a season full of them. They turned primarily not to Tom Brady but to Fournette. The rugged running back scored four touchdowns, including the game-winner on a 28-yard romp with 20 seconds left, to give the Bucs a 38-31 victory.
Fournette ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and caught seven passes for 31 yards and a score. Fournette unexpectedly has became a significant part of Tampa Bay’s passing game with Antonio Brown out with an injury. With Giovani Bernard unable to seize control of the third-down role, Fournette has been a reliable outlet as opponents take away deep throws to Mike Evans and bracket Chris Godwin. He has become the Playoff Lenny version of himself and a crucial cog in Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl defense.
Fournette delivered the Buccaneers a much-needed road victory. They are 5-0 at home, where they are averaging 38.4 points. They entered Sunday 2-3 on the road and hadn’t scored more than 27 points. They are obviously a different, better team at home, and Sunday’s win bolstered their chances of playing there come January.
Cam Newton’s storybook return came to a sudden and ugly end. The Panthers benched Newton during his second start after an abysmal performance. Newton completed 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards with two interceptions, which adds up to a barely fathomable 5.8 passer rating. Newton suffused the Panthers with hope and energy, but Sunday he looked like the physically diminished passer from last year in New England.
Newton made headlines and warmed Carolinian hearts when, as part of a goal-line package, he produced two touchdowns on his first two snaps two weeks ago after signing with Carolina. But Newton lost at home to Washington last week, and Sunday’s game made clear that he’s not currently an NFL-caliber starting quarterback — and may not be again.