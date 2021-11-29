The 49ers have won three in a row after their 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, who held on to a possible playoff spot even at 5-6. Shanahan sparked their turnaround, in part, by making Samuel, one of the best wide receivers in the league, a part-time running back. Samuel ran five times for 36 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Rams three weeks ago. Then he gained 79 yards and scored a touchdown on eight carries in a blowout of the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Sunday, he scored two rushing touchdowns and gained 66 yards on six carries.