In signing with the Mets, Scherzer goes from a symbol of what made the Nationals strong and intimidating for so long — indeed, those were his gray-and-blue eyes staring down from above right field — to a symbol of what a steppingstone this club has become. Harper is gone — and was just named the National League MVP in another uniform. Anthony Rendon is gone. Trea Turner is gone. Scherzer was already gone — but with the Mets, there’ll be a more daily reminder of who he departed for. Which is, of course, another long-winded way of saying: Use this offseason to sign Juan Soto.