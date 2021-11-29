“The guys just were — I don’t know if they were confused or unsure, but it cost us early and we got behind, and you consume so much energy getting back into it,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “It shouldn’t have been that way to start, but there’s always good things. Just frustrated. I let them know the alertness and the awareness of being ready go to.”
The Hawkeyes, who came in averaging 97.2 points and scored 44 in the first half, prevailed thanks to Joe Toussaint’s contested fadeaway with eight seconds to play. Virginia put the ball in the hands of point guard Kihei Clark and, rather than calling a timeout, Bennett let his most experienced player attack.
Clark got to the rim but missed the layup. Teammate Kadin Shedrick controlled the rebound, but he also missed when the Hawkeyes’ Patrick McCaffery deflected the ball as time expired, triggering the Iowa bench to rush the court.
Jayden Gardner sparked Virginia (5-3) with 18 points and eight rebounds, and Clark added a season-high 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-4 on three-pointers, as the Cavaliers made 52.6 percent from the field.
But Virginia permitted the Hawkeyes to shoot 53.6 percent, with Jordan Bohannon’s 20 points leading the way. Bohannon made 6 of 9 tries from behind the arc, the last of which came with 1:15 to go to put Iowa ahead 73-71.
Moments later, Clark’s final three-pointer gave the Cavaliers just their third lead of the game at 74-73 before Toussaint delivered in the final seconds for the Hawkeyes (7-0).
“It just shows when we play how we want to play, we’re pretty good,” Clark said. “We stuck with them. We dug ourselves a hole, so battling back from that, it’s always tough to come back, so try to put two halves together, I guess.”
Virginia commenced its rally toward the end of the first half, followed by a push coming out of halftime to draw within 53-44 with 14:36 left, marking the first time they had been within single digits since early in the first.
In danger of allowing the proceedings to get out of hand in the first half, Virginia reeled off six points in a row over the final 1:41 while keeping the Hawkeyes scoreless heading into halftime. Still, the Cavaliers were behind at halftime 44-30.
A 15-0 run late in the half allowed Iowa to gain considerable separation. It began with Filip Rebraca’s putback and ended when Keegan Murray (18 points) elevated over several defenders for a two-handed dunk that brought his teammates on the bench to their feet.
Bohannon sank a pair of three-pointers during the flurry, and Kris Murray also swished a shot from beyond the arc. Iowa got clean looks on almost every possession by pushing the ball up the court and not allowing Virginia’s defense time to get organized.
Here’s what to know about Virginia’s loss:
Murray’s breakout game
Taine Murray, a freshman, provided a huge lift for the Cavaliers in the second half when he scored 11 of his season-high 14 points. The New Zealander made 4 of 6 three-pointers and did not commit a turnover in nearly 21 minutes, the most playing time he has received this season.
Murray’s last three-pointer with 1:36 to go gave Virginia its first lead, 71-70, since the Cavaliers opened the scoring with the first basket. The 6-5 guard had scored four points combined in Virginia’s first seven games and played just 13 minutes in the previous three games.
“He’s a tough Kiwi,” Bennett said.
More tinkering with the rotation
Bennett’s substitution patterns have been a work in progress in the season’s early stages, and much of his experimentation has been the result of foul issues among interior players.
Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro, the Cavaliers’ only true regular big men, each committed an early foul, and when Shedrick was assessed his second midway through the first half, Bennett deployed a small lineup. Beyond Clark, a starter since his freshman year, also on the court were Armaan Franklin, Murray and Malachi Poindexter, a 6-2 guard who played in three games last season.
Gardner, a forward listed at 6-6, was Virginia’s lone inside presence, and Iowa capitalized by scoring six of the next eight points to take a 25-16 lead with 7:52 remaining.