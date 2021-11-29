That couldn’t … that doesn’t … there’s no impact on these guys, right? As soon as that sort of straight-up rational thinking enters the brain, something goes down that makes it feel as if the universe is stacked against Washington. Something like scoring the go-ahead touchdown right before halftime — on a nice, 10-yard catch-and-run from J.D. McKissic — and having it not be the go-ahead touchdown, because the ensuing extra-point attempt was blocked, and because Seattle defensive lineman Rasheem Green scooped it up and rumbled his 6-foot-4, 279-yard frame all the way to the opposite end zone. For Washington, it was a negative-two-point conversion.