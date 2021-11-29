But here is the Washington Football Team as December arrives: owners of a flawed, skin-of-the-teeth 17-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at FedEx Field that puts its winning streak at three, which a month ago felt darned-near impossible. Yet now, there’s a jumble of mediocre teams at 5-6 on the edge of the NFC’s unsightly playoff race, and there sits Washington, right in the thick, currently occupying the third and final wild-card spot.
It took Kendall Fuller’s interception of Russell Wilson’s pass on what would have been the game-tying two-point conversion. Only then could Washington Coach Ron Rivera and his limited and beat-up but rather game crew exhale.
What it means when 2022 dawns? Who knows? What it means in the moment: substance over style, with an autopsy revealing some ingredients that might make winning sustainable for the WFT.
Put Seattle’s offense — which is basically unwatchable — aside, and think about some commonalities in these last three Washington wins. One jumps out: time of possession. Against Tampa Bay, the WFT held the ball for an astonishing 39 minutes, 8 seconds — essentially two-thirds of the game. Against Carolina, Washington had it for 35:53 — almost 12 more minutes than the Panthers.
And by the end of the third quarter Monday night, Washington had already held the ball for 30:38. They had played three quarters, and the WFT owned possession for more than two of them. The final totals: Washington 41:40, having run 79 plays; Seattle 18:20, having run 45. Makes you think quarterback Taylor Heinicke eats clock for breakfast.
So that’s the formula — keep the ball away from the other team. There’s a formula within the formula, too: Convert on third down offensively, which Washington had done 17 of 32 times combined against Tampa Bay and Carolina, and get off the field on third down defensively.
That first number dropped against Seattle to 5 of 13. But consider that of the third downs Washington faced Monday night, eight were third and 5 or shorter. Heinicke can be a thrill to watch, but keeping things third-and-manageable gives him a much better opportunity to be thrilling. More than that: The defense absolutely suffocated Seattle, forcing eight punts and only allowing four third-down conversions on 12 attempts. (Oof, are there problems for the Seahawks, both in the short and long term.)
It’s just another element that makes the start to this season seem more distant. Remember that through seven games, Washington had allowed a staggering 56.9 percent of third-down conversions, worst in the NFL. Now — without injured defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat — they are a three-and-out machine. That’s a head-scratching change in personnel and results, and drawing a relationship between the absences and the victories seems tenuous. Yet here we are, flipping the expected on its head.
Something else that flipped against Seattle, maybe the three most dreaded words for Washington’s fan base (well, other than “Daniel Marc Snyder”): “Monday Night Football.”
There’s no reason that this team — or any team — should have a particular issue with any particular time of day or day of the week. But the crowd that filed into FedEx on Monday night had a deep understanding of this team’s issues on Monday night, which would be eight straight losses dating back to 2014, when Colt McCoy (remember him?) delivered an overtime victory at Dallas. There have been different coaches and different quarterbacks, but always the same results — losses by an average of almost two touchdowns.
That couldn’t … that doesn’t … there’s no impact on these guys, right? As soon as that sort of straight-up rational thinking enters the brain, something goes down that makes it feel as if the universe is stacked against Washington. Something like scoring the go-ahead touchdown right before halftime — on a nice, 10-yard catch-and-run from J.D. McKissic — and having it not be the go-ahead touchdown, because the ensuing extra-point attempt was blocked, and because Seattle defensive lineman Rasheem Green scooped it up and rumbled his 6-foot-4, 279-yard frame all the way to the opposite end zone. For Washington, it was a negative-two-point conversion.
That’s how a 10-7 lead becomes a 9-9 tie. It’s not Jim Zorn-swinging-gate-against-the-Giants bad, because nothing is Jim Zorn-swinging-gate-against-the-Giants bad. But it somehow fits into that lexicon.
Maybe that’s another way this gang is changing things. It’s incremental, because a loss this coming Sunday at Las Vegas undoes so much of the good they have put together. It’s also fragile, because it’s hard to imagine holding the ball for an eternity against the more explosive Raiders, not to mention Dallas the following week.
But it’s also okay to be interested and invested. December arrives this week. The race to the playoffs is on. It includes Washington (if the season ended this week, it would be the seventh seed), which doesn’t seem like a threat to play deep into the tournament.
But a month ago, the WFT didn’t seem likely to be playing meaningful games past Thanksgiving, either. Now, they’re here. The results will reveal much about the trajectory of Rivera’s program — which matters not only for the remainder of 2021, but for the future, too.