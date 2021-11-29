There’s no reason that this team — or any team — should have a particular issue with any particular time of day or day of the week. But the crowd that filed into FedEx on Monday night had a deep understanding of this team’s issues on Monday night, which would be eight straight losses dating from 2014, when Colt McCoy (remember him?) delivered an overtime victory at Dallas. There have been different coaches and different quarterbacks, but always the same results — losses by an average of almost two touchdowns.