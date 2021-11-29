Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who has thrown four touchdown passes and zero interceptions over the last two weeks, will face a Seattle defense that is allowing a league-worst 279.6 passing yards per game and is tied for the fewest interceptions (4). Heinicke and the offense could benefit from the expected returns of tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, though both players will be on limited play counts. With a win, Washington would take over the NFC’s third wild-card spot.