In a parking lot in the shadow of FedEx Field on Monday night, two former Washington Football Team employees protested the team and called on the NFL to release the full findings of its investigation into the franchise’s culture while wearing custom burgundy-and-gold sweatshirts reading “#ReleaseTheReport.”
Melanie Coburn, a former cheerleader, and Megan Imbert, a former production manager, stood in the frigid “Red Zone” parking lot and demanded further accountability for the mistreatment employees endured while working for the team. Coburn and Imbert brought T-shirts to pass out to fellow fans and said they planned to remain outspoken on social media, while hoping for Congress to call hearings in early 2022.
Imbert said she didn’t want to be seen as calling for “cancel culture.” She said the team has refused to engage in her requests for conversation, and the league with demands for accountability, making the public campaign the only way to keep pursuing justice. While she spoke, three bicycle security guards stood by, “monitoring the situation.”
“It’s being swept under the rug, and they’re using us as pawns in the situation, saying they’re protecting us,” Imbert said, referring to the NFL’s claim it does not want to release the report to protect the anonymity of those it interviewed.
What to watch for when Washington faces the Seahawks
Coming off consecutive wins over the Buccaneers and Panthers to reenter the NFC playoff picture, Washington welcomes the reeling Seahawks to FedEx Field for a prime-time matchup.
Seattle is 3-7 and has lost five of its last six games, including a 23-13 setback against the Cardinals last week. Quarterback Russell Wilson missed four games with a fractured finger on his throwing hand and has struggled in two games since his return, throwing for only 368 yards, with two interceptions and zero touchdowns.
With running back Chris Carson out for the season, Alex Collins is the primary ball carrier for a Seattle offense that’s averaging 19.4 points per game. Seahawks wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf have combined for 93 catches and 11 touchdowns. Despite being without the injured Chase Young and Montez Sweat, Washington’s defensive line could be primed for a big game against a Seattle offensive line that has allowed 33 sacks, which is tied for the fourth-most in the league.
Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who has thrown four touchdown passes and zero interceptions over the last two weeks, will face a Seattle defense that is allowing a league-worst 279.6 passing yards per game and is tied for the fewest interceptions (4). Heinicke and the offense could benefit from the expected returns of tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, though both players will be on limited play counts. With a win, Washington would take over the NFC’s third wild-card spot.