Although Seattle arrived with the NFL’s worst offense in terms of yardage and third-down conversion rate, Washington’s defense further exposed the Seahawks. But that came after a blip in the first quarter, when Seattle scored after a pair of third-down conversions. Russell Wilson was knocked down by defensive tackle Daron Payne on third and one yet still completed a 55-yard pass to Tyler Lockett along the sideline thanks to a busted coverage. Cornerback William Jackson III, lined up against Lockett at the line of scrimmage, appeared to think safety Bobby McCain would pick up the wide receiver when he crossed the middle of the field. But McCain hung back, leaving Lockett wide open.