It got one on “Monday Night Football” at FedEx Field, and it held on to defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 17-15, and move into seventh place in the NFC — the final playoff spot. The victory also extended Washington’s post-bye winning streak to three and snapped a seven-game losing streak on Monday night in prime time that stretched back to 2014.
More significant: Washington (5-6) looks like a team that can no longer be ignored or written off as a fluke — especially in the lagging NFC East. Next up: a trip to Las Vegas to visit the Raiders (6-5) on Sunday.
“What we talked about was really about position,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “We’ve got one more game, and then we’ve got the five-game round robin [against division opponents]. We’re going to have to take on the Raiders and get ready for them, and then we’ll worry about the next five games.”
Although Seattle arrived with the NFL’s worst offense in terms of yardage and third-down conversion rate, Washington’s defense further exposed the Seahawks. But that came after a blip in the first quarter, when Seattle scored after a pair of third-down conversions. Quarterback Russell Wilson was knocked down by defensive tackle Daron Payne on third and one yet still completed a 55-yard pass to Tyler Lockett along the sideline thanks to a busted coverage.
Three plays later, on third and five from the 6-yard line, Wilson threaded the needle for a touchdown pass to Gerald Everett, giving Seattle a 7-3 lead — but a short-lived one.
From then on, Seattle (3-8) was forced to punt (eight times) or face the wrath of Landon Collins, the defender with no real position.
The veteran safety has converted into more of a linebacker this season, rarely (though still occasionally) dropping back in coverage. The result has altered the look of Washington’s defense, giving its thin linebacking corps a needed boost while allowing coordinator Jack Del Rio to feature second-year safety Kam Curl even more.
On Monday night, Collins wreaked havoc on Seattle’s offense, recording a tackle for loss on its opening drive to force a three-and-out, forcing a fumble in the second quarter that set up Washington’s first touchdown and blitzing on third and long in the third quarter that led to a sack by Curl.
By the end of the third quarter, Seattle had only four first downs, compared to Washington’s 22, and had executed only 30 plays, while Washington had run 59.
“We’re just clicking,” Collins said. “Keeping each other accountable. ... And the offense is keeping us fresh.”
With Taylor Heinicke under center, Washington found its groove but only after a mistake-filled first quarter. A 15-play drive stalled after more than nine minutes, forcing Washington to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Joey Slye, and then in the second quarter Heinicke was intercepted by Jamal Adams on a pass intended for tight end Logan Thomas. Thomas took a brutal shot, and Seattle took the ball — but not for long.
Collins forced a fumble two plays later, sparking a turnaround by the offense. With a balance of run and pass plays, Washington marched upfield, and J.D. McKissic, former Seahawk, capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown catch.
But Washington, never free of inexplicable moments, had its share Monday, too. Slye’s extra-point attempt was blocked by defensive end Rasheem Green, who grabbed the ball and ran it all the way back for a two-point conversion that tied the score at 9.
Green is 6-foot-4 and 279 pounds. When Slye attempted to tackle him on the return, he strained his hamstring, rendering Washington kicker-less for the rest of the game.
But behind a defense that remained stout and an offense finding new ways to win, Washington tacked on more long drives to burn the clock. And it did so with yet another rotation in the middle of the offensive line after Wes Schweitzer went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter. Keith Ismael took over, snapping to Heinicke for the first time.
Washington opened the third quarter with an 11-play drive that spanned 73 yards and lasted nearly five minutes, ending with a second touchdown by McKissic, this one a 10-yard run. Antonio Gibson followed with a two-point conversion run to make it 17-9.
McKissic’s night ended on a medical cart after he took a knee to the helmet in the fourth quarter. The team did not declare an injury for him, but he received well wishes from teammates before heading to the locker room amid a standing ovation. Rivera offered no update on his condition after the game.
Washington totaled 152 rushing yards, but the meat of the offense came from Heinicke, Washington’s unlikely starter vying for a longer-term job. Heinicke completed 27 of 35 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception for a 90.5 rating. That performance extended his season-long tryout for the starting job in 2022.
But Washington’s future may rest with its defense, which continued to show signs of improvement Monday. At the end, it bent and nearly broke before recovering and clinching the win.
Wilson unleashed a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Freddie Swain with 15 seconds left, narrowing Washington’s lead to 17-15.
“It’s scary because you’ve seen Russell do that over the last 10 years,” Heinicke said. “You can never count him out.”
But Seattle’s tying two-point attempt went awry when Wilson’s pass up the middle to Swain was picked off by cornerback Kendall Fuller. Washington survived the onside kick to hold on.
For the third week in a row, Washington ended in victory formation. And for the second season in a row, Washington, the unlikeliest of contenders just weeks earlier, is squarely in the playoff hunt.
“I think we’re coming together and being the kind of team that we envisioned,” Rivera said. “If we continue to work and play the way we’ve played, we give ourselves a chance. And that’s all we need — a chance.”