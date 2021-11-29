Unseld, who is nearly always even keeled on the surface, peeled back a layer and let his frustration flow, but he wasn’t the only one to speak. He told his players they had all night to talk it out. One of the common themes coming out of the locker room was that Washington couldn’t allow itself to fall into bad habits.
A two-win rebound since then made it appear the Wizards had worked things out. But in a 116-99 loss Monday night to the San Antonio Spurs, another young team at the bottom of the Western Conference, they fell right back into their old ways during a disorganized defeat in which San Antonio was able to get far too comfortable on offense.
The Wizards (13-8) closed their longest road trip of the season 2-2 and return home Wednesday to face Minnesota.
Monday’s game was Washington’s best chance in years to end its longest active road losing streak, which dated from 1999. But after Monday’s defeat, make it 22 straight losses for the Wizards in San Antonio.
The Wizards’ defense crumbled and allowed the Spurs to shoot 53.3 percent as Washington again tried to make up the difference at the three-point line. It didn’t work: The Wizards went 9 for 31 from beyond the arc.
Beal led all five starters in double figures with 18 points on 8-for-21 shooting and added eight assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points and made three three-pointers.
Derrick White led San Antonio (6-13) with 24 points, and Dejounte Murray had 22. The pair combined for 28 in the third quarter alone.
Here’s what to know from Monday’s game:
Perimeter defense
Washington’s defense wasn’t its sharpest on any area of the court Monday, but it was its poor perimeter play that kept the Wizards from gaining control and kept the Spurs confident during their huge third quarter. They outscored Washington 39-27 coming out of halftime, when Washington led 51-45.
San Antonio went 3 for 4 from beyond the arc in the third quarter and shot 8 for 18 (44.4 percent) from three for the game — not bad for a team that attempts the fewest threes in the league.
Bertans struggles again
Davis Bertans is clearly still getting his bearings after missing 10 games with a sprained left ankle. The forward went 0 for 4 from the field, including 0 for 3 from three-point range, and looked a half-step slow on defense. The Wizards could have used a hot shooter off the bench during the Spurs’ third-quarter tirade, but Bertans was cold.
The Latvian is 1 for 22 from the floor since returning from his injury Wednesday in New Orleans.
Harrell and the fan
The Wizards’ frustration boiled over midway through the fourth quarter when backup center Montrezl Harrell, who had a quiet road trip and managed just six points, five rebounds and six assists Monday, exchanged words with a young fan sitting behind the bench at AT&T Center.
Both the Wizards’ and arena security had to be called in to calm the situation, which left a small group of fans laughing — and Harrell clearly incensed.