Unseld, who is nearly always even keeled on the surface, peeled back a layer and let his frustration flow, but he wasn’t the only one to speak. He told his players they had all night to talk it out. One of the common themes coming out of the locker room was that Washington couldn’t allow itself to fall into bad habits.
A two-win rebound since then made it appear the Wizards had worked things out. But in a 116-99 loss Monday night to the San Antonio Spurs, another young team at the bottom of the Western Conference, they fell right back into their old ways during a disorganized defeat in which San Antonio was able to get far too comfortable on offense.
The Wizards (13-8) finished their longest road trip of the season 2-2 and return home to face Minnesota on Wednesday.
“Well, the lack of consistency in our play,” Unseld said when asked what he makes of the results of the road trip. “Making shots. Aside [from] that, just the swings in how we approach quarter to quarter. ... We’ve seen this group play at an extremely high level, so it’s not like we haven’t done it. We just have to figure out why we’re not doing it all the time.”
Monday’s game was Washington’s best chance in years to end its longest active road losing streak, which dated from 1999. But after Monday’s defeat, make it 22 straight losses for the Wizards in San Antonio.
The Wizards’ defense crumbled and allowed the Spurs to shoot 53.3 percent as Washington again tried to make up the difference at the three-point line. It didn’t work: The Wizards went 9 for 31 from beyond the arc.
Beal led all five starters in double figures with 18 points on 8-for-21 shooting and added eight assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points and made three three-pointers.
Derrick White led San Antonio (6-13) with 24 points, and Dejounte Murray had 22. The pair combined for 28 in the third quarter alone.
“It’s a little disappointing, honestly,” Beal said of the road trip as a whole, “because we should be 4-0. The two games we lost we more or less beat ourselves. ... We know we could’ve won those games. We shot ourselves in the foot.”
Here’s what to know from Monday’s game:
Defensive shortcomings
Unseld pointed out three components that the Wizards pinpointed before the game, then failed to execute: preventing offensive rebounds, transition defense and interior defense. The Spurs had 15 offensive boards, 17 fast-break points and — most damming of all — a mammoth 72 points in the paint.
“You just can’t spot a team 72 points in the paint,” Unseld said. “I don’t think that’s going to go in your favor.”
Beal said his team was lacking the necessarily physicality for success in the paint. San Antonio killed the visitors with floater after floater and easy buckets at the rim — signs the Spurs were able to run their offense without much impediment.
Caldwell-Pope said the Wizards went slack on defense after the play broke down, rather than doubling their effort.
“I feel like we didn’t make multiple efforts,” he said. “They were on the glass — all five of them. We didn’t box out enough. ... It just was a lot going down there. No help.”
Bertans struggles again
Davis Bertans is clearly still getting his bearings after missing 10 games with a sprained left ankle. The forward went 0 for 4 from the field, including 0 for 3 from three-point range, and looked a half-step slow on defense. The Wizards could have used a hot shooter off the bench during the Spurs’ third-quarter tirade, but Bertans was cold.
The Latvian is 1 for 22 from the floor since returning Wednesday in New Orleans.
Harrell and the fan
The Wizards’ frustration boiled over midway through the fourth quarter when backup center Montrezl Harrell, who had a quiet road trip and managed just six points, five rebounds and six assists Monday, exchanged words with a young fan sitting behind the bench at AT&T Center.
Both the Wizards’ and arena security had to be called in to calm the situation, which left a small group of fans laughing — and Harrell clearly incensed.