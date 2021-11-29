Andrew Stevenson has been on the cusp since 2018. At 27, he will be out of minor league options next season, hurting his chances to remain in the mix. Yadiel Hernandez, 34, best figures into the short-term plans as a left-handed designated hitter (if that role comes to the National League). After those two, who were up for all of August and September, Donovan Casey should be nearing a chance. The Nationals added him to their 40-man roster in November, making it so other teams couldn’t swipe him in the Rule 5 draft. They believe Casey can fill any of the three outfield positions — and he played some center, the hardest spot, in the Arizona Fall League. He is one of the four prospects acquired from the Dodgers for Turner and Max Scherzer.