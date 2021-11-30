“Coach Pry owns a winning track record on the football field, as well as a history of developing young men into leaders off the field and in the classroom,” Babcock said in a statement. “He’s earned his way up the coaching ranks, and we believe he is the right person to lead Virginia Tech football and to achieve the goals that we all aspire to attaining.”
Pry becomes the third Hokies coach in less than a month following the departure of embattled Justin Fuente in mid-November, when Fuente and the school mutually agreed on a buyout of his contract and parted ways shortly before the end of his sixth season.
J.C. Price, who began the season as a first-year co-defensive line coach at his alma mater, was promoted to interim coach for the final two games of the regular season, including directing a 29-24 victory over Virginia in the regular season finale Saturday in Charlottesville to secure bowl eligibility for the Hokies.
Pry takes over a program that before this year finished with losing records in two of the last three seasons, drawing considerable ire from a disgruntled fan base that had become accustomed to Virginia Tech competing for conference championships as a nationally recognized power.
Pry took over as the Nittany Lions’ defensive coordinator in 2016 under Coach James Franklin after arriving in Happy Valley from Vanderbilt. This season Penn State finished seventh in major college football in scoring defense (16.8), including fourth in red-zone defense, where opponents scored 15 touchdowns in 42 trips.
Overseeing a stout red-zone defense made Pry particularly attractive for Virginia Tech given the Hokies ended the regular season 10th out of 14 teams in the ACC in that category. Those failures contributed to Virginia Tech losing three games by narrow margins in the closing stages this season.
Virginia Tech had featured one of the more rugged defenses in the country under Foster, who retired at the end of the 2019 season. Justin Hamilton is serving in his second season as Hokies defensive coordinator, but it’s unclear if he will be retained in Pry’s administration.
The Nittany Lions were 36th in total defense (344.3), 34th in pass defense (208.3) and 43rd in run defense (136.0) and played especially well in marquee matchups such as a 16-10 win against Wisconsin to open the season and a 23-20 loss to then-No 3 Iowa in which the Hawkeyes managed 305 yards of total offense.
Another component to Pry’s hire has been Penn State’s success in recruiting in Virginia, where Virginia Tech mined some of its top talent under Beamer, who made a point of keeping the best players in the commonwealth at home.
The Hokies have been unable to attract the most coveted recruits in Virginia in recent seasons, with players such as defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, a native of Spotsylvania, Va., currently with the Carolina Panthers, and five-star linebacker Brandon Smith (Louisa, Va.) choosing the Nittany Lions.
Pry has an additional connection to Virginia Tech from his high school playing days in Lexington, Va., where one of his coaches was Bryan Stinespring, currently an assistant head coach/offensive line at Delaware. Stinespring spent 26 seasons at Virginia Tech, including 12 as offensive coordinator.
Terms of Pry’s contract with the Hokies have not been disclosed, but according to reports, he was making $1.5 million at Penn State. Fuente, meantime, earned $4.25 million in 2020, making him the highest paid coach in the commonwealth.