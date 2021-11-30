Then the Capitals had their worst period of the season, allowing four unanswered goals — with the last coming in the final seconds — for a stunning 5-4 loss. The Capitals looked lifeless in the third period, struggling to put any semblance of offense together and getting outshot 27-2 — making it 51-27 for the game. Florida’s Sam Reinhart beat Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov to the short side on the power play with 14.4 seconds left for the game-winner.