Samsonov finished with 46 saves but suffered his first regulation loss of the season to fall to 9-1-1. He made his fourth consecutive start, the most of his NHL career.
Florida’s four-goal third period started with Ryan Lomberg’s goal with 16:37 left to give the Panthers (15-4-3) and the home crowd some life. Eetu Luostarinen scored on a shorthanded breakaway with 13:51 left to cut the Capitals’ lead to one, and Sam Bennett got the equalizer with 7:59 to go.
For Washington (14-4-5), youngsters Connor McMichael and Beck Malenstyn scored 11 seconds apart in the first period — Malenstyn’s tally was his first in the NHL — and the veterans contributed in a dominant second.
Lars Eller gave the Capitals a 3-1 lead at 6:40 with his backhand dazzler on the rush. Tom Wilson got the primary assist on the give-and-go play, giving him a five-game point streak. Defenseman Nick Jensen gave Washington a 4-1 lead with a shot from the slot with 7:20 left in the period, setting the stage for the Capitals’ collapse in the third.
Here is what to know from Tuesday’s game:
Laviolette calls it
Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday morning that he “had a feeling” the line of McMichael, Eller and Wilson would make an impact that night. Laviolette lauded the players’ production individually and thought they would complement one another well for a second straight game.
Laviolette was on the mark. McMichael produced the first goal Tuesday from behind the net, banking the puck off Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and in at 5:52 of the first period. It was his first goal in 11 games and his third of the season.
Eller was playing in his second game after he tested positive for the coronavirus Nov. 16, then spent 10 days in isolation in Anaheim, Calif. The second-period tally was Eller’s second goal of the season. And Wilson has been a constant producer on the right wing, notching eight goals and 15 assists in 23 games.
Young ones thrive early
McMichael, 20, and Malenstyn, 23, gave the Capitals a two-goal advantage 6:03 in. Joe Thornton got the Panthers on the board with his rebound goal at 6:55.
Malenstyn became the seventh rookie to score his first NHL goal while playing for the Capitals this season. It is the first time since the 1981-82 season that the Capitals have had as many as seven rookies, all drafted by the team, score their first goal.
Hershey line stays
The Capitals’ lineup has been in a state of flux because of injuries over the first 23 games. But Washington’s lineup Tuesday was the same as in its win Sunday at Carolina. Daniel Sprong remained a healthy scratch, and the fourth-line trio of Malenstyn, Michael Sgarbossa and Brett Leason remained.
Laviolette lauded Malenstyn’s efforts even before he got his first goal Tuesday, noting his two key blocks Sunday. Malenstyn missed all of last season after he tore his Achilles’ tendon just before training camp.
“In Hershey [of the American Hockey League], it helps because you can get reps and kind of make mistakes and learn from them,” Sgarbossa said. “Coming up here, we’ve learned to keep it simple, and that is where our success has really come from.”
Fehervary in the mix
Defenseman Martin Fehervary, a 22-year-old rookie, had an impressive outing, jumping into the middle of scrums to defend his teammates, handing out hits and absorbing them as well. He took a two-minute roughing penalty after getting into it with the Panthers’ Jonathan Huberdeau in the second period.
There were questions entering the season about the lack of physicality on the Capitals’ blue line after Zdeno Chara and Brenden Dillon exited, but Fehervary has answered the bell. His defensive abilities pair well with offensive-minded John Carlson on the top pair, and he was averaging 18:55 of ice time coming into Tuesday’s game.