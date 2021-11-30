The NFL is not for running backs. It is by now trite to say teams should not sign them to exorbitant contracts because of how often they get hurt and how cheaply capable replacements can be found. It keeps being said because of how often great running backs get hurt after they sign exorbitant contracts. McCaffrey, one of the most thrilling and distinctive players in the NFL, became the latest Monday. The Carolina Panthers ruled him out for the season because of an ankle injury, a season in which he has played seven games, a year after he played just three.