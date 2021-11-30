Across the five weeks of College Football Playoff rankings so far this fall, issued each Tuesday evening from Nov. 2, the foremost question has gone from Cincinnati to Cincinnati to Cincinnati to Cincinnati to, this week, Michigan. Maybe it’s a breather for Cincinnati.

By virtue of Michigan’s 42-27 manhandling of then-No. 2 Ohio State last Saturday in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines (11-1) might rise from No. 5 clear to No. 2 in the fifth and penultimate rankings set for release Tuesday evening. If so, that would reflect the emphatic nature of their win coupled with the unemphatic nature of No. 3 Alabama’s 24-22, four-overtime win over Auburn, a game that saw Alabama trailing 10-3 and gasping for hope inside the final minute of regulation.

Beyond that, the next question concerns Oklahoma State (11-1), unheralded all season and No. 7 last week, and whether its 37-33 win over then-No. 10 Oklahoma (10-2) will help it leapfrog Notre Dame. While all that goes on just beneath the coveted four spots, Cincinnati (12-0) would figure to hang onto No. 4, after doing what it was supposed to do — not always the easiest thing in college football — in a 35-13 road win at East Carolina.

The Bearcats have gone from No. 6 to No. 5, No. 5 and No. 4. The Wolverines have gone from No. 7 to No. 6, No. 6 and No. 5. The Cowboys have gone from No. 11 to No. 10, No. 9 and No. 7.

Six teams seem to remain in the chase for the four playoff spots set for issue Sunday at noon Eastern time. Here were their rankings last week: undisputed No. 1 Georgia (12-0), No. 3 Alabama (11-1), No. 4 Cincinnati, No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 Notre Dame (11-1) and No. 7 Oklahoma State. Ohio State (10-2), a program which has made the playoff in four of the seven seasons, would figure to fall from No. 2 to somewhere between Nos. 5 and 7. In the three seasons they did not make the playoff, the Buckeyes finished No. 7 (2015), No. 5 (2017) and No. 6 (2018).

The first seven playoffs of the four-team concept have seen the 28 available berths go to 11 unbeaten teams, 17 once-beaten teams and zero twice-beaten teams. There’s a scenario in which only three contenders this year could end up with fewer than two losses, necessitating a first-ever two-loss participant, but the scenario is wacky.

Both Georgia and Cincinnati, the lone remaining unbeaten teams in the 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision, have some mountains to climb come Saturday. For Georgia, it’s the eternal mountain of Alabama in the SEC championship game, and for Cincinnati, it’s Houston (11-1), ranked No. 24 last week, in the American Athletic Conference championship game at Cincinnati.

Michigan will play Iowa (10-2), ranked No. 16 last week, in the Big Ten championship game, and Oklahoma State will play Baylor (10-2), ranked No. 8 last week, in the Big 12 championship game.