Beyond that, the next question concerns Oklahoma State (11-1), unheralded all season and No. 7 last week, and whether its 37-33 win over then-No. 10 Oklahoma (10-2) will help it leapfrog Notre Dame. While all that goes on just beneath the coveted four spots, Cincinnati (12-0) would figure to hang onto No. 4, after doing what it was supposed to do — not always the easiest thing in college football — in a 35-13 road win at East Carolina.
The Bearcats have gone from No. 6 to No. 5, No. 5 and No. 4. The Wolverines have gone from No. 7 to No. 6, No. 6 and No. 5. The Cowboys have gone from No. 11 to No. 10, No. 9 and No. 7.
Six teams seem to remain in the chase for the four playoff spots set for issue Sunday at noon Eastern time. Here were their rankings last week: undisputed No. 1 Georgia (12-0), No. 3 Alabama (11-1), No. 4 Cincinnati, No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 Notre Dame (11-1) and No. 7 Oklahoma State. Ohio State (10-2), a program which has made the playoff in four of the seven seasons, would figure to fall from No. 2 to somewhere between Nos. 5 and 7. In the three seasons they did not make the playoff, the Buckeyes finished No. 7 (2015), No. 5 (2017) and No. 6 (2018).
The first seven playoffs of the four-team concept have seen the 28 available berths go to 11 unbeaten teams, 17 once-beaten teams and zero twice-beaten teams. There’s a scenario in which only three contenders this year could end up with fewer than two losses, necessitating a first-ever two-loss participant, but the scenario is wacky.
Both Georgia and Cincinnati, the lone remaining unbeaten teams in the 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision, have some mountains to climb come Saturday. For Georgia, it’s the eternal mountain of Alabama in the SEC championship game, and for Cincinnati, it’s Houston (11-1), ranked No. 24 last week, in the American Athletic Conference championship game at Cincinnati.
Michigan will play Iowa (10-2), ranked No. 16 last week, in the Big Ten championship game, and Oklahoma State will play Baylor (10-2), ranked No. 8 last week, in the Big 12 championship game.