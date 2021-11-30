Georgetown rallied for a 91-83 win after falling behind early and holding off the Lancers, who trailed by just three points late.
“You’ve got to work for every win,” Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing said. “Every game you’ve got to work. I’m very happy that we got the win. Longwood’s a very good team. ... They played small; we had to go small to try to match up with them. Unfortunately, just couldn’t play our bigs as much as we wanted to. But some sophomores stepped up and had a big game.
“Collin [Holloway] played great for us. He’s been hurt most of the summer, came back and we’re going to need him. We’re going to need everyone. If we’re going to reach our potential, we’re going to need everyone to be able to help.”
The Hoyas (3-3) got a career-high 23 points from Holloway, who scored all of 15 points during his freshman season. Holloway was active and effective inside and out Tuesday, going 7 for 9 from the field and making a pair of there-pointers. Freshman Aminu Mohammed finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Kaiden Rice scored 15 points on five threes. Dante Harris added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Donald Carey chipped in 12 points.
“Coaches and teammates got me in the right spot,” Holloway said. “I just made the shot — that’s all it was. I’ve been injured for about five months. I’ve just been waiting my turn, working out in the gym every day, and just took my opportunity to play.”
Ewing added: “He told me: ‘Last year you should have played my [expletive]. You should have played my [expletive] last year, and you would’ve gotten it more.’ ”
Georgetown led by three with under three minutes to play before Rice buried a deep three-pointer for an 81-75 lead. The mostly empty building seemed to let out a sigh of relief, and a man at the scorers’ table put both arms up in a gesture that said, “Thank goodness.” The Lancers (4-4) never got closer than four points the rest of the way.
DeShaun Wade led Longwood, based in Farmville, Va., and a member of the Big South Conference, with 21 points.
“Well, a fun game tonight, I guess, for Georgetown,” Lancers Coach Griff Aldrich said. “Was a good game. I was proud of our guys. I thought they really battled in the second half. Credit Georgetown — I thought they made a lot of plays in the second half, really exploded offensively.”
Here’s what to know from Tuesday’s game:
Guarding the perimeter
The Hoyas entered ranked 230th in the nation in defending the three-point shot. Opponents were shooting 34.3 percent, and that number improved Tuesday.
Longwood jumped to a 9-0 lead on three three-pointers and went 6 for 15 (40 percent) from behind the arc in the first half. All of those threes played a huge role in the Lancers holding the lead for as long as they did. Longwood finished at 37.5 percent on 9-for-24 shooting from beyond the arc.
A slow start
Georgetown was in an 18-11 hole before starting to chip away. The Hoyas didn’t take their first lead until it was 28-27 with 3:56 left in the half. That lead came off a Mohammed steal and layup and led to a 12-4 stretch to close the half. Longwood never led again but did get within one point twice in the second half.
Ighoefe out
Starting center Timothy Ighoefe did not come out of the locker room after halftime, and the Hoyas announced he was out for the second half. He had six points and two rebounds in eight first-half minutes, and his back-to-back baskets were part of the 12-4 run that gave the Hoyas a 36-31 halftime lead.
Ewing said Ighoefe may have fractured his hand and that the Hoyas would know more Wednesday. They will count on freshman Ryan Mutombo to fill in if Ighoefe misses time; the son of Georgetown legend Dikembe Mutombo was scoreless in six minutes Tuesday.
Cavernous Cap One
The Tuesday after Thanksgiving weekend was not an optimal time to face an opponent that doesn’t draw a crowd. The stands in Capital One Arena were sparsely filled, and the crowd was small enough to hear individual conversations.
A small contingent could be found in the student section, and the words of the public address announcer echoed throughout the building even more than usual. The announced attendance was 2,732.