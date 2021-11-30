The injury disrupts Slye’s strong run in Washington, where he had gone six of six in field goals and five of six in extra-point attempts since arriving Nov. 9. It’s also another hit to Washington’s special teams unit, which will have to turn to its fourth kicker of the season.
Rivera indicated in his interview on 106.7 The Fan Tuesday that the team may look to bring in free agent kickers for a workout as it evaluates its options during a short week. Washington faces the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday, then begins a five-game stretch against divisional opponents to close out the season.
Washington released veteran Dustin Hopkins after more than six seasons with the team, following a string of misses, and signed Chris Blewitt with the hope his consistency in workouts with the team would translate to game days. But Blewitt hadn’t played in a game since his college days at the University of Pittsburgh, in 2016, and his inexperienced showed; in only two games, three of his five field goal attempts were blocked and he was cut after the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos.
Slye injured his left leg — his plant leg — late in the second quarter when he attempted to chase down Seahawks defensive lineman Rasheem Green after Green blocked an extra-point attempt and ran it back for a defensive two-point conversion. Slye did not return for the second half, and Washington instead relied on punter Tress Way for kickoffs and eliminated field goals as an option on fourth downs in Seattle territory.
If Slye does go on IR this week, the earliest he’d be able to return would be Week 17, in time for Washington’s second meeting with the Cowboys, in Dallas. But that’s dependent on progress of his recovery.
Washington also lost two other key players to injuries on Monday, but the severity of their injuries remains unclear. Running back J.D. McKissic was carted off in the fourth quarter with a neck injury and is expected to undergo further evaluation Tuesday morning. McKissic was walking around in the locker room after the game, quarterback Taylor Heinicke told reporters, and McKissic’s agent tweeted late Monday that his client “is all good.”
And Wes Schweitzer, a guard who had been filling in at center, suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and was replaced by Keith Ismael. Schweitzer was Washington’s third starting center this season, after Chase Roullier (fractured fibula) and Tyler Larsen (MCL sprain) went down earlier in the season.