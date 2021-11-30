Slye arrived Nov. 9 and provided stability. He was 6 for 6 on field goals and 5 for 6 on extra-point attempts over the past three weeks, but that lone blemish led to his injury. Slye pulled his left hamstring — his plant leg — late in the second quarter when he attempted to chase down Seahawks defensive lineman Rasheem Green, who blocked an extra-point attempt, scooped up the ball and ran it back for a two-point conversion. Slye handled the subsequent kickoff but then did not return; Washington instead relied on punter Tress Way for kickoffs and opted for two-point and fourth-down attempts instead of kicking.