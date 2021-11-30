James joins a long list of NBA stars to enter the health and safety protocols since March 2020, including Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum. Embiid missed nine games over three weeks in November after his positive test.
The entire Lakers roster, including James, was vaccinated before the season to ensure compliance with local vaccination requirements in Los Angeles. Back in September, James said he chose to get vaccinated “for me and my family” after his initial hesitation over getting the shot. The four-time champion hasn’t participated in the league’s vaccine advocacy efforts.
“We’re talking about individual bodies,” James said at media day. “We’re not talking about something political, or racism or police brutality. We’re talking about people’s bodies and well-being. I don’t think I personally should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and livelihoods. … I know what I did for me and my family. I know what some of my friends did for their families. But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities, and things they want to do, that’s not my job.”
James is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Lakers, who enter Tuesday with an 11-11 record. Los Angeles, pegged as the preseason favorite to win the Western Conference, has gone 7-4 with James and 4-7 without him.