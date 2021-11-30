Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be sidelined indefinitely after entering the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols.

The 36-year-old James, who has missed time this season with ankle and abdominal injuries, will be sidelined for the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. It is unclear whether the four-time MVP has tested positive for the coronavirus or if he came into close contact with someone who did. Per the NBA’s health protocols, players must return two negative tests on separate days before they are cleared to return to the court, and players who test positive must sit out for at least 10 days. The Lakers will also face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, the Boston Celtics on Dec. 7 and the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 9 over the next 10 days.

James joins a long list of NBA stars to enter the health and safety protocols since March 2020, including Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum. Embiid missed nine games over three weeks in November after his positive test.

The entire Lakers roster, including James, was vaccinated before the season to ensure compliance with local vaccination requirements in Los Angeles. Back in September, James said he chose to get vaccinated “for me and my family” after his initial hesitation over getting the shot. The four-time champion hasn’t participated in the league’s vaccine advocacy efforts.

“We’re talking about individual bodies,” James said at media day. “We’re not talking about something political, or racism or police brutality. We’re talking about people’s bodies and well-being. I don’t think I personally should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and livelihoods. … I know what I did for me and my family. I know what some of my friends did for their families. But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities, and things they want to do, that’s not my job.”

James is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Lakers, who enter Tuesday with an 11-11 record. Los Angeles, pegged as the preseason favorite to win the Western Conference, has gone 7-4 with James and 4-7 without him.