The Nationals did tender contracts to the rest of their arbitration-eligible players. That list consisted of Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Victor Robles, Erick Fedde, Joe Ross, Tanner Rainey and Austin Voth. The exception was outfielder Andrew Stevenson, who signed a one-year, $850,000 deal Monday, according to a person with familiar with the terms, avoiding arbitration. Tuesday’s decisions, along with claiming infielder Lucius Fox off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, left the Nationals with 37 players on their 40-man roster.
Major League Baseball and the players’ union recently agreed to move the non-tender deadline up two days because of an impending lockout. And since that work stoppage is expected to arrive at midnight Thursday, any non-tendered players — such as Suero, Harper and Ford — had about 28 hours to sign with another team before transactions freeze until a new collective bargaining agreement is in place. The Nationals, in turn, have a chance to survey the market for non-tendered players who largely will sign for one-year, low-cost contracts.
Suero, 30, was never able to consistently hone his plus cutter during four seasons with the Nationals. But he was used more than any other reliever in the past three years, and such a heavy workload was a factor in his lack of success. Since the start of the 2019 season, he appeared in 145 games for Washington. Rainey, the next-closest reliever, appeared in 110.
Sean Doolittle, a key reliever on the World Series-winning club in 2019, once credited Suero for shouldering a burden so other pitchers, namely Doolittle and Daniel Hudson, could be fresh for the playoff run. Suero also developed into a mentor of sorts for younger Latin American relievers, helping them bridge the language gap with English-speaking coaches.
Harper is eighth on that list of relief appearances since 2019, checking in with 57. The Nationals acquired him in a trade with the Minnesota Twins in January 2020. And while Harper had pockets of success in mop-up innings — mixing a high-80s fastball with an assortment of curves — he often slipped in high-leverage situations, showing a low ceiling.
Ford, on the other hand, had an even briefer stint with the franchise, arriving late summer from the Tampa Bay Rays via the New York Yankees. Ford was solid with the Yankees in 2019, smacking 12 homers in 50 games. When the Nationals claimed him off waivers, it took a low-risk, high-upside flier on a player who could rediscover his power stroke. That just won’t happen in Washington.
As a work stoppage nears, a handful of could-be contenders have kept the hot stove going. Money has flown around the majors. Max Scherzer’s new contract with the New York Mets, agreed to Monday, has a record average annual value of $43.3 million. The Nationals, however, in the early stages of their rebuild, have been all but totally inactive.
They claimed Fox off waivers Tuesday. The 24-year-old, a native of Nassau in the Bahamas, finished 2021 with decent numbers for the Class AAA Omaha Storm Chasers, an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. In 270 plate appearances across minor league levels, he finished with a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .245/.353/.376. Most of his defensive innings have been at second base. He also has a minor league option remaining, according to FanGraphs, offering some roster flexibility.
Otherwise, at this point of a still-young offseason, Washington has behaved like a team expecting to make few additions to a young and inexperienced core. The Nationals have expressed interest in second baseman César Hernández, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. Hernández, 31, could play regularly if the Nationals want to test Luis García, 21, more at shortstop. Or he could be a bench infielder if the plan is to play García at second base — as they did in 2021 — and Alcides Escobar, who re-signed in October, at short.
As for Soto, Bell, Robles, Fedde, Ross, Rainey and Voth, who were tendered contracts Tuesday, the next steps of their offseason are unclear, too. Typically, the Nationals and these players would have from now until mid-January to agree on a salary for 2022 or exchange figures that would be presented at an arbitration hearing. But with CBA talks ongoing, it is possible this process is affected by whatever’s eventually agreed upon by the owners and the union. In that way, arbitration proceedings are no different from the rest of the sport.