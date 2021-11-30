Suero and Harper were part of last year’s bullpen. Ford, a 29-year-old first baseman, was added via waivers in August, assigned to the minors and never promoted. Suero, 30, was never able to consistently hone his plus cutter during four seasons with the Nationals. But he was used more than any other reliever in the past three years, and such a heavy workload was a factor in his lack of success. Since the start of the 2019 season, he appeared in 145 games for Washington. Rainey, the next-closest reliever, appeared in 110.