And those addled, embattled beings, the athletic directors, soared in their triumphs, from Scott Woodward at LSU to Mike Bohn at USC. At a Riley introduction with a marching band and cheerleaders, because we’re all mad, Bohn said, “It was never our goal to change the landscape of college football with one of the biggest moves in the history of the game, but we did exactly that!” He said, “It sends a loud and powerful message to the college football world that this sleeping giant is wide-awake!” And he helped illuminate the vast undercurrent of mass craving for victories when he said, “We felt immense pressure to deliver a coach that could unite us all.”