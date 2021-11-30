“We just kept running the same play over and over, the nationally famous ’50-Gut’” John Riggins, who ran for 140 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries, said after that win.
Washington is 14-1-1 since 1984 when it possesses the ball for at least 40 minutes, while NFL teams that dominate possession to that extent are 30-3-1 since 2015. Washington’s 17 points are the second fewest by any team with at least 40 minutes of possession since 2015.
Fail: Kicker injuries
Perfect since signing with Washington coming out of the bye week, Joey Slye’s extra point attempt after the home team took a 9-7 lead on a J.D. McKissic touchdown catch late in the first half was a disaster. Seattle defensive end Rasheem Green burst through the line and blocked the kick, grabbed the ball and rumbled 75 yards for a two-point conversion that tied the score. To make matters worse, Slye pulled a hamstring while attempting to chase down Green, and after wincing his way through the ensuing kickoff, he was sidelined the rest of the night.
With Slye unavailable, Tress Way handled kickoffs in the second half, but Coach Ron Rivera evidently didn’t trust his punter — or anyone else — enough to attempt even the shortest of field goals. That’s why, with an eight-point lead, Washington went for it on fourth and goal from the Seattle 4-yard line in the final minutes when a field goal would have made it a two-score game. It almost cost Washington the win.
Hail: Two-point conversions
Slye’s absence is also why Washington went for two after it scored a touchdown on its opening drive of the second half. When Gibson stretched the ball across the goal line, Washington had its first successful conversion since Dwayne Haskins connected with Trey Quinn on Nov. 17, 2019. According to ESPN, Washington’s 12 failed two-point conversions since that game marked the longest drought in NFL history.
The Seahawks needed a two-point conversion to force overtime in the final minute, but cornerback Kendall Fuller intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass intended for Freddie Swain in the back of the end zone to preserve Washington’s lead.
Fail: Seattle’s onside kick recovery
The Seahawks weren’t completely dead after Fuller’s pick. In fact, Seattle cornerback Gavin Heslop recovered the ensuing onside kick, but the play was negated by an illegal formation penalty. Washington getting bailed out by a special teams penalty in the final seconds was reminiscent of its Week 2 win over the New York Giants, which also came in prime time at home.
Hail: The Landover Leap denier
After Gerald Everett caught a six-yard touchdown pass to give the Seahawks the lead in the first quarter, the tight end celebrated with teammate DK Metcalf in the end zone. He then attempted to jump into the first row of seats at FedEx Field, but a Washington fan in a burgundy No. 52 jersey wasn’t having it and shoved Everett back onto the field.
Fail: Russell Wilson’s birthday
It was a tough way for the Seattle quarterback to celebrate turning 33. Wilson fell to 29-10-1 in prime-time starts, including a 10-3 record on “Monday Night Football.” His Seahawks are now 3-8 and in serious jeopardy of finishing with a losing record for the first time since he entered the league in 2012.
Meanwhile, Washington snapped its eight-game losing streak on “Monday Night Football” and earned its first MNF win at home since Robert Griffin III led a 17-16 win over the Giants in 2012. (Washington has actually won two consecutive games played on Monday, but last year’s upset victory at Pittsburgh, in a game that was rescheduled from Sunday to Monday evening because of the coronavirus, technically wasn’t a “Monday Night Football” game.)
Hail: Burgundy on burgundy
Had the Seahawks completed their comeback and prevailed in overtime, Washington might have had to at least consider changing its colors along with its team name to ensure that it could never trot out burgundy on burgundy uniforms again. It was a bold choice, given that Washington lost to the Seahawks in the same look at FedEx Field last season.
Washington was blown out by the Dallas Cowboys when it wore burgundy on burgundy in 2017. Before that, the team wore all burgundy twice in 2009, in a depressing defeat against the Giants on “Monday Night Football” best remembered for Jim Zorn’s failed “Swinging Gate,” and in a 7-6 loss to Dallas earlier that season.
Fail: FedEx Field
“It was not sewage,” a team spokesperson said about the water seen falling from the ceiling of a suite at FedEx Field during the first half. “The sprinkler just went off.”
In Week 1, a group of fans in the lower level had to be relocated after a pipe, which the team said was filled with rainwater, burst. It was hardly a surprise the stadium looked sadly empty before kickoff.