With drives of nine, 10, 11, 15 and 16 plays, Washington dominated the time of possession Monday like it rarely has before. Behind a career-high 29 carries for 111 yards by running back Antonio Gibson and a few clutch third down conversions, Washington’s offense was on the field for 41 minutes 40 seconds. According to Pro Football Reference, that’s the franchise’s greatest time of possession in a game that didn’t go into overtime since Sept. 23, 1984, when it held the ball for 43:12 in a 26-10 win over the New England Patriots.