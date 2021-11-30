Well, what do you know? December begins on Wednesday, and none other than the Washington Football Team enters the final month of 2021 squarely in position to make a run at the playoffs.

That certainly didn’t seem possible following a dreadful loss at Denver on Halloween. But after Monday night’s wacky 17-15 victory over Seattle at FedEx Field, Washington is officially hot. It has won three straight. It is tied with a cluster of teams at 5-6, which is good enough for the seventh and final seed in the NFC playoffs. It is playing more to the blueprint Coach Ron Rivera outlined at the beginning of the season. There is actual progress — both on the field and in the standings.

Up next: another vital game Sunday at Las Vegas, where a win would pull the WFT to .500 — and set up a final, five-game push against NFC East foes. But before that, let’s talk about Monday night’s victory — and whatever issues you see going forward. We’ll start at 1 p.m. Tuesday — but send your questions in early and often if you like. (I’ll even entertain any on Max Scherzer and the Mets at the end if you like.)

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of the Washington Football Team:

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.