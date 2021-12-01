An officer raises a weapon and commands Ozuna to “Get your hands off her,” before ordering him to the ground. Another officer later arrives and appears to handcuff Ozuna. In a May news release issued by the Sandy Springs Police Department, it claimed that Ozuna had also “struck the victim with his arm which has a cast from a previous injury.”
Aggravated assault strangulation is a felony in Georgia, but that charge was dropped in July. Ozuna faces two misdemeanor charges — family violence battery and simple assault — that reportedly could be dismissed if he completes the conditions of a diversion program which he agreed to enter in September.
Major League Baseball on Monday issued Ozuna a 20-game suspension, retroactive to Sept. 10. The suspension spanned the final 24 games of the regular season, costing him approximately $1.55 million of his $12 million salary.
In a statement Monday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said his “office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Marcell Ozuna violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed the totality of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Ozuna violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”
Ozuna, who signed a four-year contract worth $64 million in February, has not played since dislocating two fingers during a May 25 game against the Boston Red Sox. He was placed on the injured list four days later and missed the Braves’ World Series run.