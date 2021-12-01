In 20 snaps, Samuel had one target (the reception) and one rush (for four yards). On Wednesday, he said he felt sore but good — adding that he has worked hard in his rehab and that his role will continue to grow. Washington may need as much of his skill set as he can offer Sunday, because the Las Vegas Raiders have one of the league’s most explosive offenses and Washington, while successful on offense overall, has not generated many chunk plays during its three-game winning streak.