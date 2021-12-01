Still, here we are, talking about the specter of another winless season. That’s astounding. If we take at face value the true talent level for this year’s Lions squad was a 4.5-win team, the win total established by the oddsmakers in Las Vegas before the season, we’d expect the Lions to finish the year with at least one win 99.7 percent of the time. The chances of two winless seasons happening are 0.001 percent, or roughly 111,000-1. For context, you are seven times more likely to be struck by lightning in your lifetime (15,300-1), per the National Weather Service. You are 11 times more likely to be injured by a toilet (10,000-1) than seeing a franchise go winless twice.