It’s got to be frustrating for both the organization and its fans to witness another season of ineptitude, yet there could be salvation on the schedule’s horizon. While it’s unlikely the Lions can generate a winning streak to end the campaign on a high note, it does look like they will win at least one game before the regular season ends.
To be fair, this year’s Lions are not historically bad. Their point differential (-115) is better than the 2-8 Houston Texans (-121) and the 2-8 New York Jets. It’s also not far behind the 4-5 Atlanta Falcons (-110), and we’ll discuss them more later. ESPN’s Football Power Index has the Lions ahead of the Jets and Texans, and Football Outsiders has the Lions ranked higher than the Falcons and Jets after adjusting their efficiency for strength of schedule. For comparison, Detroit was ranked last by Football Outsiders in 2008.
Even on a more granular level, the statistics suggest the Lions’ record should be better. Detroit’s success rate on first and second downs (40 percent) — plays that produce more points than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play — is below average but still higher than eight other teams this season. Detroit’s expected net point differential is 12 points less per game than expected. For comparison, the 2008 Lions were 17 points per game worse than expected. The only other 0-16 team, the 2017 Cleveland Browns, were nine points per game worse than expected.
Plus, it is clear this Lions team has not given up. In Week 7, Coach Dan Campbell called for two fake punts and a surprise onside kick, only to be foiled by five trips to the red zone without a touchdown. A few weeks later, they came close to beating the Browns despite Tim Boyle completing just 15 of 23 passes for 77 yards, a historically bad performance. The Chicago Bears were on the ropes until Campbell mistakenly called consecutive timeouts, resulting in a five-yard penalty followed by a third-down conversion by the Bears that ultimately sealed their fate.
“We all want to win. We’re playing to win, those guys, you can see that out there,” Campbell said. “And I know it’s hard to see from afar because everyone wants the wins and the losses, and all of us do. But these guys are laying it on the line and giving it everything they’ve got right now.”
Still, here we are, talking about the specter of another winless season. That’s astounding. If we take at face value the true talent level for this year’s Lions squad was a 4.5-win team, the win total established by the oddsmakers in Las Vegas before the season, we’d expect the Lions to finish the year with at least one win 99.7 percent of the time. The chances of two winless seasons happening are 0.001 percent, or roughly 111,000-1. For context, you are seven times more likely to be struck by lightning in your lifetime (15,300-1), per the National Weather Service. You are 11 times more likely to be injured by a toilet (10,000-1) than seeing a franchise go winless twice.
Using each team’s actual and projected point margins to get a sense of their true talent level allows us to also figure out how likely one team is to beat another. By this method, the Lions next win is most likely to come against the Falcons in Week 16. It’s still a long shoty, but Atlanta has struggles of its own, which make this Detroit’s best chance to hold off another historically poor season.
Atlanta is managing just 1.7 points per drive this season (23rd), scoring seven fewer points per game than expected after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each play. After adjusting for strength of schedule, the Falcons have the second-least-efficient offense and the third-least-efficient defense in the NFL this season, per Football Outsiders. However, Atlanta has played an average schedule, explaining perhaps why the Falcons have four wins to the Lions’ zero.
There is another decent possibility for a Detroit win: the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is struggling to sustain drives this season — it scored 0.8 points per drive over the past three weeks, the second lowest behind the Falcons — and quarterback Russell Wilson is not the player we’re used to seeing. Wilson is rated as a below-average passer per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating and hasn’t surpassed 250 yards passing since Week 3. If he continues to struggle, or is forced to miss more time because of his injury, perhaps it opens the door for the Lions to come away with a much-needed win.