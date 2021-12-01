The two Proud Americans talked for over four minutes, not once addressing the elephant in the Fox News studio: that Carlson has a long history of xenophobic remarks against immigrants and Muslims, and that Freedom is an immigrant and Muslim. Neither did they seem to catch the irony in a guy named Freedom telling everyone who criticizes America to “please keep their mouth shut.” It’s surprising Carlson and Freedom didn’t end the interview with a duet of Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.”