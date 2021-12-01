Samsonov is 9-1-1 and has three shutouts this season, including back-to-back shutouts in mid-November. He was handed his first regulation loss Tuesday against the Panthers. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Washington “stopped playing” in a lopsided third period that saw Florida score four unanswered goals, including the game-winner with less than a minute left.
The blame cannot solely be placed on Samsonov, with Washington’s penalties stacking up in the third and the players’ overall effort not up to par. However, Tuesday marked another learning moment for the goalie.
It’s an opportunity for Samsonov to apply what he was lauded for by goalie coach Scott Murray in November: his ability to accept his shortcomings, realistically “get over it” and move on. Washington’s next game is Thursday at home against Chicago.
“For any young athlete, whether it is a goaltender or a player, it takes time,” Murray said. “There is a process that they have to go to for them to get to know themselves really well and for them to know the situation.”
This season was widely seen as Samsonov’s chance to prove his long-term value to the organization. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal in the offseason, with both parties agreeing a short-term deal was best based on Samsonov’s 2019-20 season. He was on the NHL’s coronavirus list twice and had to sit out a game after he was disciplined for being late to a team meeting. But he still went 13-4-1.
His inconsistency bled into his current campaign.
Samsonov didn’t start the season as the No. 1 goalie, nor does he have that label 23 games into the season. Vitek Vanecek, in his second NHL season, started the majority of games in the beginning of the year. Vanecek was more consistent than Samsonov. It took time for Samsonov to accept that.
“I understand the start of the season Vitek was playing better than me,” Samsonov said. “I agreed with [Laviolette on] who is starting the game because everybody wants to win in the organization. … It was a hard time and not fun for sure but you need to move forward.”
Murray said Samsonov had to make the mistakes in games and work the extra time during practices to see the holes in his game. Above all, he needed to let go of his poor start and focus solely on what he could control.
“[I was] a little bit frustrated or not panic, but something like panic, over this start,” Samsonov said. “It is not what I want to see. There was a lot of talking with the coaches … everybody is helping me, team is helping me. Every practice people are saying, ‘You’re doing good, you’re doing good. Keep working, keep working.’”
There wasn’t a huge lightbulb moment tied to Samsonov’s wake-up call, but Zach Fucale’s shutout in his NHL debut in the second week of November certainly upped the stakes. Samsonov is 6-1-0 since Fucale’s storybook game.
“I give him credit,” Murray said of Samsonov. “He’s certainly learning a lot about himself through last year and obviously through the start of this year. Him willing to accept it and admit it and not deny it has helped him push forward in his physical game and also his mental game.”
Samsonov said the biggest difference has been his confidence. He has the physical tools to succeed, it’s about applying them and keeping that mental focus for long stretches.
Simplifying his thoughts in net has helped. The idea that less is more will be key for Samsonov to thrive, Murray said.
Samsonov’s flashes of growth and maturation are positive signs for the rest of the season, but in a long 82-game stretch, Samsonov just wants to take it day by day. As for the pressure to keep it up? He isn’t worried.
“Pressure is important for me,” Samsonov said. “Me and Vitek we really want to start the game every day. He is pressing me, I am pressing him … you need to keep ready every day and I like the pressure. I have the motivation every day to like practice and work hard.”