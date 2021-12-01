This season was widely seen as Samsonov’s chance to prove his long-term value to the organization. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal in the offseason, with both parties agreeing a short-term deal was best based on Samsonov’s 2019-20 season. He was on the NHL’s coronavirus list twice and had to sit out a game after he was disciplined for being late to a team meeting. But he still went 13-4-1.