For first-year Maryland assistant coach Danny Manning, the film brought back a flood of memories, including an individual matchup with Bias in Manning’s first collegiate game as a freshman at Kansas. Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon was the starting point guard for the Jayhawks at the time.
Maryland and Kansas opened the 1984-85 season at the Great Alaska Shootout in Anchorage on Nov. 23, 1984. Behind 12 points from Bias, Maryland took a 38-30 lead into halftime. During the break, Kansas Coach Larry Brown decided to switch from zone to man-to-man defense. Jayhawks guard Ron Kellogg was assigned Adrian Branch, while Manning was tasked with guarding Bias, a junior who would win the first of his two ACC player of the year awards that season.
“I vaguely remember being in the locker room and hearing, ‘Danny, you’ve got Lenny,’” said Manning, who was familiar with the Maryland program from watching the ACC game of the week on Jefferson Pilot Sports during his formative years in North Carolina. “As a fan of the game, it was like: ‘Damn, okay, I’ve got Lenny Bias. Woo. I guess I’ll find out where I line up.’ There wasn’t enough time to psych yourself out about it.”
Manning held his own. He scored on a turnaround jumper over Bias on Kansas’s opening possession of the second half and helped limit Bias to six points after the break. The No. 19 Jayhawks erased an eight-point Maryland lead in the final six minutes and won the game, 58-56, on an outside shot by Calvin Thompson with four seconds to play. Turgeon, a sophomore, finished with two points and four assists.
“Danny did a phenomenal job on Bias in the second half,” Brown said afterward.
In recalling his only game against Maryland ahead of Bias’s induction into the Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014, Turgeon described the 6-foot-8 forward scraping his head on the bottom of the backboard after going in for a dunk. Manning, who finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in the season-opening win, remembered Bias’s smile, a characteristic he shared with Oklahoma star Wayman Tisdale. Manning described facing Bias as a “surreal experience” that “shaped my mind-set moving forward” and set him on a path for a successful career.
“Len Bias was my welcome to college basketball moment,” Manning said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “There was no warmup; it was my first game, against one of the best players in the country. It helped me tremendously, because I felt like if I could somewhat keep up, I had a chance in college basketball.”
Kansas finished 26-8 in Manning’s freshman season, reached the Final Four the next year and won the national title in his senior season, during which Manning earned national player of the year honors. Manning left Kansas as the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder and was taken by the Los Angeles Clippers with the first pick in the 1988 NBA draft. He overcame three torn ACLs — the first during his rookie season — to play 14 years in the league. Trips to Boston, he said, sparked conversations among players about what could have been had Bias suited up for the Celtics.
As part of Wednesday’s celebration at Xfinity Center, Bias’s parents, James and Lonise Bias, will be recognized on the court during the first half. The first 4,000 students in attendance will receive a gold replica Bias jersey, and all fans will receive a commemorative newspaper.
“He’s one of the all-time great college basketball players,” Turgeon said Tuesday. “His mom and dad are on board with this. … It’s about educating our players about Len Bias. It’s about educating young people about drugs and all that kind of stuff. So there’s a lot of good that’s going to come out of this.”
Manning, who was inducted into the college basketball Hall of Fame in 2008, expects it to be an emotional night.
“When you’re part of the program, you talk about the history and you talk about the tradition, but it’s something completely different to actually feel it,” Manning said. “We will get a chance to feel that [Wednesday]. The energy from Terps fans that will be surrounding Lenny’s family, I can’t wait to experience it. The only thing that could make it better is if it were in Cole Field House.”
