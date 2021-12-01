Kansas finished 26-8 in Manning’s freshman season, reached the Final Four the next year and won the national title in his senior season, during which Manning earned national player of the year honors. Manning left Kansas as the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder and was taken by the Los Angeles Clippers with the first pick in the 1988 NBA draft. He overcame three torn ACLs — the first during his rookie season — to play 14 years in the league. Trips to Boston, he said, sparked conversations among players about what could have been had Bias suited up for the Celtics.