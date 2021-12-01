Eric Ayala believes in the potential of this Maryland men’s basketball team. Even after two losses early in the season, the senior guard sees the talent around him. He has been in College Park longer than all of his teammates and has internalized the standard that this program should meet. So after the Terrapins’ recent win against Richmond, when they had to claw back from a late deficit, Ayala had a reminder for his teammates: “For the rest of our year, we win here. This is what Maryland does. We win. We always expect to win, too.”