To be sure, Duke fans have long denied the significance of any of this and many still laugh at our “obsession” with them. At some point, their students even began chanting “Not our rival” during Maryland games — a point ESPN hoops analyst and Duke basketball alum Jay Bilas noted actually confirmed Maryland’s status as bitter rivals. But even if we didn’t mean as much to them as they did to us, that’s okay. We never cared. Our special relationship with Coach K’s teams and the level of emotion they brought out in our players, coaches and fans was unlike anything else I’ve seen in sports.