Thousands of gold replica jerseys with Len Bias’s No. 34 filled Xfinity Center for the team’s first home game since the Maryland legend was posthumously inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. As a Terp, Bias developed into one of the nation’s best players, garnering ACC player of the year honors twice and earning a first-team All-America nod in 1986. Just two days after the Boston Celtics selected Bias as the No. 2 pick in the 1986 NBA draft, he died of cardiac arrest related to a cocaine overdose.