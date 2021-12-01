Scott’s miss followed Hakim Hart’s from deep on the previous trip, and the home crowd started making for the exits. Boos could be heard as Maryland players and coaches left the court.
The Terps led by seven points with 11:58 remaining before crumbling down the stretch and falling to 5-3. The Hokies improved to 6-2.
Maryland center Qudus Wahab was a force early, finishing with 18 points. But foul trouble kept him out much of the second half and the Terps struggled to find offense outside the paint. The Terps only attempted five shots from beyond the arc in the second half and, on the two occasions they most needed a three, came up empty.
The Hokies, who ended their two-game losing streak, were 9 of 20 from deep, with four of those makes coming after the Terps had taken that seven-point lead. The Hokies’ Nahiem Alleyne made a three with 5:54 remaining, giving the visitors a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the way.
A pair of free throws from Hart cut Virginia Tech’s lead to 59-56 with 1:51 remaining. But Eric Ayala and Julian Reese each missed layups on the next possession. Reese fouled, sending Keve Aluma to the free throw line for a one-and-one. Aluma missed his first attempt, and Scott grabbed the rebound and made a short jumper to trim the deficit to 59-58 with under a minute to go. But Justyn Mutts’s layup gave the Hokies a three-point lead. The Terps needed a tying shot that never came.
Here’s what you need to know from Maryland’s loss:
Hokies take control
The Hokies took a 31-29 lead into the break, boosted by Hunter Cattoor’s three-pointer out of a timeout with 38 seconds to go. The Terps came up empty on their final possession of the half, and Virginia Tech stretched its lead to four points with a basket to open the second half.
Maryland’s defense clicked into gear, forcing the Hokies into 13 straight misses. The Terps extended their lead to seven with 11:58 to go, but they didn’t capitalize on the Hokies’ shooting trouble as much as they could have. Maryland’s five starters had a nine-minute stretch without scoring midway through the second half.
The Hokies ended their field goal drought, thanks to a three-pointer from Cattoor with 9:57 to go, and Virginia Tech tied the game three minutes later. From there, the Hokies had control.
Aluma paced Virginia Tech with 17 points, and Mutts added 16.
Wahab excels
The Hokies had few answers for Wahab, who made seven of eight from the field and all four of his free throw attempts.
After an excellent start to his Maryland career, the Georgetown transfer’s offensive production had slowed a bit. He averaged 8.0 points over the previous five games, but he started fast Wednesday night, scoring seven points in the first five minutes and 14 by halftime.
Turgeon recently said, “if Q’s not scoring one-on-one, we’re not going to be great.” Against Virginia Tech, Wahab won most of those battles under the basket. But Maryland couldn’t get much production from anywhere else.
Wahab picked up his third foul with 15:02 remaining and his fourth with 8:52 to go. Without Wahab on the court, freshman forward Reese had an opportunity to flash his potential. Reese used his athleticism to swat balls away from the rim, picking up four blocks, which all came in the second half.
Bias honored
Thousands of gold replica jerseys with Len Bias’s No. 34 filled Xfinity Center for the team’s first home game since the Maryland legend was posthumously inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. As a Terp, Bias developed into one of the nation’s best players, garnering ACC player of the year honors twice and earning a first-team All-America nod in 1986. Just two days after the Boston Celtics selected Bias as the No. 2 pick in the 1986 NBA draft, he died of cardiac arrest related to a cocaine overdose.
“He's one of the all-time great college basketball players,” Turgeon said. “His mom and dad are on board with this. It’s about education. It's about educating our players about Len Bias. It’s about educating young people about drugs and all that kind of stuff. So there's a lot of good that's going to come out of this.”
As players at Kansas, Turgeon and Maryland assistant Danny Manning faced Bias and the Terps in 1984 at the Great Alaska Shootout in Anchorage. Turgeon still remembers where he was when he heard of Bias’s death: Clinton Lake in Lawrence, Kan., on a boat with friends.
“There are certain times in your life when a big event happens,” Turgeon said, “and to me, being a basketball guy, that was a big event.”
The Maryland players watched a documentary about Bias after practice Tuesday, and they wore No. 34 warm-up shirts. During a timeout, a video of Bias highlights played in the arena, and the school honored Bias’s parents, James and Lonise, during a timeout, as they celebrated their son with the crowd.
“To see the sea of jerseys, No. 34, and people clapping,” Lonise Bias said, “it’s like, as I have said over and over again, our ashes that we have have been turned into beauty.”