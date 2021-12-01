That process began slowly Wednesday afternoon with Scherzer sitting outside a hotel in Dallas where the union and league’s owners are negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement. Scherzer wore a neutral colored polo in a break between meetings, sitting next to his agent Scott Boras, far from the unrelenting chaos of New York.
But the process began with a Mets hat, pulled from somewhere off-screen and placed on his head as 100 or so reporters tried to screenshot the picture of one of the best pitchers of this generation beginning what might be the final chapter of his career.
“There you go,” Scherzer said with a smile when he had pulled the hat down, the process complete. The Mets will pay Scherzer a record $43.3 million annually to wear that hat for the next three seasons until the likely future Hall of Famer is 40. And they will do so in the hopes that he and his endless competitiveness will be a stabilizing and galvanizing influence for a franchise and clubhouse that have been consumed by disappointment, infighting, and turnover for years.
“I’ve seen in my time and my career that clubhouses can change. It only takes a few guys to change it,” Scherzer said. “I’ve seen it many times, different guys I’ve played with over the years, when they come in they bring a different energy and the whole kind of vibe changes in the clubhouse. For me, I feel like the guys we’re bringing in can do that.”
Scherzer’s news conference was the first of two the Mets held Wednesday. The second introduced the trio of versatile veterans the Mets signed in the last week — Mark Canha, Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar. Scherzer said he heard great things about all of them. He called ace Jacob deGrom to get his perspective on the Mets and playing in New York. But all he really needed to hear, he admitted, was polarizing Mets owner Steve Cohen’s pitch in a Zoom call recently.
“When I took the Zoom call with Steve and [newly hired general manager Billy Eppler] and got to know those two, Steve said ‘whatever it takes to win here.’” Scherzer said. “…you don’t hear that from owners too much these days. When you finally hear an owner say he wants to do what it takes to win, that obviously piqued my interest.”
Scherzer obviously spent most of seven seasons playing for owners, the Lerner family, who committed $210 million to him over seven years as an eventual World Series winner assembled around him. But he has never encountered anyone quite like Cohen, whose tweets have become the stuff of legend in a baseball world where owners are rarely so publicly inclined — and cringeworthy to people in the organization who wish he would follow other owners’ desire to stay out of the spotlight.
But if there is a trend Cohen doesn’t follow, it is the reluctance to spend. Cohen committed a record-breaking average annual value to Scherzer, giving him $7 million more annually than Yankees ace Gerrit Cole got — though Cohen said Wednesday he doesn’t necessarily see that as an apples to apples comparison given Cole’s deal was a nine-year commitment for an ace in his prime and Scherzer’s just three years for a player who will be 40 when the deal expires.
“[We] made a calculation and essentially that was the value we had put on Max, in that vicinity,” Cohen said on Zoom Wednesday. “I wasn’t going to go over that. That was it for me. Lucky enough, we held our ground and got an agreement.”
That agreement pairs a three-time Cy Young Award winner with one of the more dominant pitchers of the last few years in Jacob deGrom. Since 2016, deGrom owns the best ERA of any starter in the majors (2.46) and Scherzer the third-best (2.75). Scherzer leads the majors in strikeouts in that time (1423) while deGrom, who was injured for much of last season, is third (1156). Scherzer leads the majors with a .197 batting average against. DeGrom is fifth at .208.
The success and health of that duo will be a key part the Mets’ renewed push to take back the National League East from Atlanta, which has won it for four straight seasons. Before that, the Nationals won it twice. The Mets have not taken the division since 2015, Scherzer’s first year as a National.
Scherzer admitted that it will be “bizarre” to start next season as a Met, and that he wouldn’t have accepted a trade to Queens at the trade deadline, had the Mets been interested. At the time, Scherzer was hoping to move to a warm-weather climate to avoid the risks the cold can pose to sore muscles. Plus, the Nationals didn’t want the Mets to be an option.
“They didn’t want to trade me in division at that time. I understood it and kind of agreed with it at the time,” he said.
“Facing the Nationals, that’s going to be a wild experience for myself, but it’ll be fun to compete against them. But you look forward to those matchups, facing your friends.”
Scherzer still doesn’t know exactly what number he will wear when he takes the mound as a Met for the first time, when he faces those friends he has left with the new-look Nationals early next season. The number he wore in D.C. and with the Dodgers, 31, belonged to Tom Seaver and is therefore off-limits. Should he establish himself as one of the Mets’ all-time greats, he will have to choose a new one. The transition will take time, but Wednesday, it began.