“There you go,” Scherzer said with a smile when he had pulled the hat down, the process complete. The Mets will pay Scherzer a record $43.3 million annually to wear that hat for the next three seasons until the likely future Hall of Famer is 40. And they will do so in the hopes that he and his endless competitiveness will be a stabilizing and galvanizing influence for a franchise and clubhouse that have been consumed by disappointment, infighting, and turnover for years.