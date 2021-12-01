Quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled, especially after returning from a finger injury, and is ranked 23rd out of 32 passers per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating. The running game hasn’t been much better, and is ranked 19th per Football Outsiders. The offensive line is little help, allowing an adjusted sack rate of 10 percent this season after adjusting for situation and opponent. Only the Chicago Bears offer worse protection for their quarterback.
Seattle’s opponent on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers, have some injury issues — wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) and linebacker Fred Warner (hamstring) are both likely to miss the divisional matchup — but let’s face it, the 49ers won’t need to score a lot of points to overcome Seattle. As long as the point spread remains under the key number of three — or you are comfortable paying the juice to get to three — this is worth a play.
As an added bonus, some oddsmakers are offering live wagering during NFL games, meaning you can bet on the outcome of each play or drive. Seattle has punted the ball during its opening drive eight times in 11 games this season, and has punted more than half the time (52 percent) in its second-half possessions. The Seahawks are also rushing the ball 61 percent of the time on first and second down during their first two offensive drives of the game.
San Francisco 49ers (-2½) at Seattle Seahawks
Pick: San Francisco 49ers -2½
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Pick: Under 47
The Chiefs appear to have their defense back on track. During the first nine weeks of the season they were allowing six more points than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play against them. Over the last three weeks, the defense is saving 15 points per game. Denver is only scoring 20 points per game despite playing against what Football Outsiders calculates as the second-easiest schedule so far this season.
After estimating both teams’ scoring rates and simulating the matchup thousands of times, the total points scored came in under 47 in almost two-thirds of the simulations (63 percent). It also came in under 44 total points more than half the time (58 percent), if you are looking to take the under on an alternate total for higher risk and reward.
The plays above represents our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 13 slate.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.
Best bets record this season: 14-8.
Arizona Cardinals (-8) at Chicago Bears
Pick: Arizona Cardinals -8
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-10)
Pick: Denver Broncos +10
Indianapolis Colts (-9) at Houston Texans
Pick: Indianapolis Colts -9
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (-3)
Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -3
Minnesota Vikings (-7) at Detroit Lions
Pick: Detroit Lions +7
New York Giants at Miami Dolphins (-4)
Pick: New York Giants +4
Philadelphia Eagles (-6½) at New York Jets
Pick: New York Jets +6½
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11) at Atlanta Falcons
Pick: Atlanta Falcons +11
Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders (-2½)
Pick: Las Vegas Raiders -2½
Baltimore Ravens (-4½) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick: Baltimore Ravens +4½
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams (-12½)
Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +12½
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-3)
Pick: Buffalo Bills -3