Freeman, 35, is finishing his first season with Notre Dame after coming over from Cincinnati, where he spent four seasons as the Bearcats’ defensive coordinator/linebackers coach. The Fighting Irish is 11-1 this season, and reached No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff selection committee rankings with an opportunistic defense that is tied for sixth nationally with 15 interceptions.
Freeman has also earned praise for his work as a recruiter, and the school could be counting on him to hold on to as many of its top recruits as possible in the wake of Kelly’s defection to LSU. In addition, the relatively speedy decision to hire Freeman might be in part aimed at allaying possible concerns by the CFP committee about ranking so highly a program that suddenly lost its leader.
Notre Dame will also keep offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, a former Fighting Irish quarterback who told players on Wednesday, “I know it’s been a hell of a week for you guys. It’s been a hell of a week for a lot us that are part of this place, but this is where my heart is, and my heart’s with you guys. I care too much to leave this place.”
Kelly was interested in bringing Freeman and Rees with him to LSU and making Freeman the most highly paid defensive coordinator in college football, according to a report Tuesday by the Athletic. Instead, Notre Dame will keep his top two assistants and maintain continuity in the program, even if it means taking a chance on Freeman as first-time head coach at school where the fan base always has high expectations.
Freeman reportedly met earlier Wednesday with Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick, who postponed a trip to Dallas, where other CFP management committee members met to discuss possible expansion of the tournament from four to as many as 12 teams.
Freeman began his coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at Ohio State, following four years as a Buckeyes linebacker and one season in the NFL. He soon moved on to become the linebackers coach at Kent State for two seasons, then took the same position at Purdue in 2013. In 2016, he was elevated to a co-defensive coordinator role with the Boilermakers before heading to Cincinnati the following year.
Freeman becomes the second Black head coach of Notre Dame’s football team, following Tyrone Willingham, who led the program from 2002 to 2004.
Willingham was succeeded on a full-time basis by Charlie Weis, whose 16-21 record over his final three seasons led to his firing and the hiring of Kelly toward the end of the 2009 season. Kelly went on to go 113-40 with the Fighting Irish and pass the legendary Knute Rockne as the program’s all-time winningest coach.
After agreeing to a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU, Kelly said in a statement Tuesday that he “could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football.” He is replacing Ed Orgeron, who led the Tigers to a national championship following the 2019 season but whose teams went .500 since then.
“I can’t say enough about my 12 years at Notre Dame,” Kelly told reporters on Wednesday. “Those young men I love dearly, and it made for a difficult decision. But when I was able to look at it and the opportunity here … I believe I can make a significant difference here, and you want to be able to make a difference.”