The Washington Wizards aren’t taking any games at Capital One Arena for granted in the month of December, because they only have five of them. So when Harrell slammed a dunk with less than three minutes to play in a 115-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, he skipped — yes, skipped — back down the floor to celebrate.
“I’m having a great deal of fun,” he said.
It was his 10th dunk of the game, a franchise record since teams began tracking dunks in the 1997-98 season, according to the Wizards, and gave him a season-high 27 points. Both were signs of a sunny night overall for the home team.
“You don’t want to lose that edge at home, you don’t want to lose that home court love, energy that you have at home,” Harrell said. “When you know you’re not going to be in your home arena a lot throughout the month, you don’t want to drop those games.”
The Wizards’ occasionally stagnant offense vanished for the night, and they didn’t allow their opponents to score as they pleased in the paint: Washington (14-8) tied a season high with 34 assists and outscored Minnesota 68-44 in the paint behind Harrell’s renewed energy and starter Daniel Gafford’s continued hot streak.
That, plus 10 three-pointers and 49.5 percent shooting from the field in the face of slight defense from the Timberwolves (11-11), was more than enough to combat Karl-Anthony Towns’s 34 points and 10 rebounds.
For the first time in five games, the Wizards looked confident heading into the fourth quarter despite nursing a three-point lead. They allowed Minnesota just 19 points in the final frame.
“Just a little bit more urgency,” Washington Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said of his team’s defense down the stretch. “Teams are going to make runs. . . . How do you withstand those ebbs and flows? You have to dig down. We didn’t change a whole lot of what we were doing. We just did it harder. With more urgency, more physicality. A little bit more communication.”
Bradley Beal added a quiet 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds as he continues his well-rounded — if unflashy — performances. Gafford had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 points.
Anthony Edwards added 25 points for Minnesota to complement Towns.
Here’s what else to know from Wednesday’s game:
Bertans finds some rhythm
Davis Bertans entered Wednesday’s bout having made just 1 of 22 field goals in four games since he returned from an ankle sprain, but he benefited from swift ball movement and finally started hitting his shots against Minnesota. He drained three three-pointers off the bench, including the three that put Washington ahead for good in the fourth quarter, and had 15 points.
“It felt like someone took a lid off the hoop,” Bertans said, laughing. “Finally.”
Energy from the centers
Harrell logged his highest scoring game since Nov. 22 — before the Wizards left on their trip — by halftime Wednesday. The backup center played with more of his usual gusto after a sluggish stretch he partly attributed to a head cold that affected his conditioning. He slammed five dunks in the first half alone, logging 15 points and three rebounds, and helped Washington rack up 40 points in the paint to Minnesota’s 24.
He also had five rebounds and three assists.
His partner in the paint also delivered. Gafford’s rebound total tied a season high, and he added three blocks in a continuation of his strong play since he refocused his game on the road.
Gafford logged his first double-double of the season less than a week ago in Dallas. Now he has three straight.
“He’s guarding some elite guys, man, and being able to protect the basket, not a lot of guys want to be in that position,” Harrell said. “You’re running the lane to get dunked on. It’s a lot of contact, a lot of guys don’t want to be in that position. But he goes out there relentlessly, swatting shots, changing shots, and on top of that, he’s grabbing rebounds left and right.”
Hachimura on the sideline
The contest also included another step forward in Rui Hachimura’s long road back to on-court action. The 23-year-old appeared on the bench, dressed in street clothes, for the first time this season as he continues to work his way back into playing condition. Hachimura is practicing with the team but has yet to participate in any live action; Unseld said playing three-on-three is next up for the forward.
“It’s not only good for him, it’s good for our group because he’s one of us,” Unseld said. “To have our group starting to take shape and be whole, it’s just one more step in that direction.”